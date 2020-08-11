When is Aidan Turner’s Leonardo da Vinci drama on TV?

Excellent news for Aidan Turner followers nonetheless mourning the tip of Poldark final yr – the star is again in one other massive function, this time enjoying the legendary historic determine Leonardo da Vinci.

And the even higher information is that the present has now completed it’s Italian shoot – after changing into one of many first big-budget productions to start filming once more amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, as Selection reviews.

The eight-part collection, which was reportedly shot in ver 50 places round Italy, will now start post-production and may hopefully be on our screens earlier than too lengthy, learn on for all the pieces it’s essential find out about Aidan Turner’s Leonardo.

When is Aidan Turner’s Leonardo on TV?

The brand new collection began filming in December 2019 and though initially anticipated to wrap within the Spring, manufacturing was halted as a result of coronavirus outbreak.

Manufacturing on the collection resumed in June, with Leonardo changing into one of many first large-scale productions to restart throughout COVID-19, and filming on the present formally wrapped in August, based on Selection.

There is no confirmed UK broadcaster for the collection simply but, however we’ll replace this web page as new info turns into accessible.

What is Aidan Turner’s Leonardo collection about?

Set in Italy within the late 1400s, Leonardo (working title) will see the titular genius fall below suspicion of homicide from a Milan police officer, who begins digging into da Vinci’s previous to uncover what precisely hyperlinks him to the case.

The collection is created by Sherlock author Stephen Thompson and The Man within the Excessive Fort’s Frank Spotnitz.

Spotnitz instructed Selection that he needs to make use of this collection to “actually present why he [da Vinci] was a genius and have the viewers perceive what it was that made him so good and radical and centuries forward of this time… To do this, it’s essential get actually near his work.”

Who is within the solid of the Leonardo collection?

Aidan Turner will play Leonardo da Vinci in his first tv function because the wildly widespread Poldark completed final summer season.

He shall be joined by Freddie Highmore because the police detective investigating da Vinci, a former little one star who has not too long ago performed lead roles on each Psycho prequel Bates Motel and hospital drama The Good Physician.

Rounding out the principle solid are Italian actress Matilda De Angelis within the function of Caterina da Cremona and Bond star Giancarlo Giannini because the real-life painter and sculptor Andrea del Verrocchio, whereas additional roles are performed by Carlos Cuevas (Merlì) and James D’Arcy (Broadchurch).

