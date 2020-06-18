Alex Rider season two is already within the works, with Sony Photos Worldwide set to make the follow-up to this yr’s debut season starring Otto Farrant within the title function.

Learn on for all the pieces it’s good to find out about Alex Rider season two.

When is Alex Rider season two on TV?

We don’t but know when the season will probably be obtainable to stream on Amazon Prime Video, however we’ll maintain this web page up to date with any information. Filming will seemingly start later in 2020.

Anthony Horowitz beforehand informed RadioTimes.com forward of season one which he envisaged the sequence may “run and run” into additional future seasons, stating: “Don’t overlook that there are twelve extra books, if it really works it’s a TV present that may run and run till poor Otto [Farrant, who plays Alex] will probably be in his late forties!”

What is Alex Rider season two about?

The present follows Alex Rider, a teenage spy who was first recruited after his uncle – whom he beforehand thought was a banker – died and was revealed to be a British undercover agent.

The second season will seemingly comply with the occasions of Horowitz’s third Alex Rider novel, Skeleton Key, provided that the primary season was based mostly on the second ebook, Level Blanc – the primary ebook Stormbreaker was beforehand made into a movie starring Alex Pettyfer.

Whereas the ebook Level Blanc is set in a French Alps boarding faculty for the offspring of billionaires, Skeleton Key is set in a number of different worldwide areas, together with Miami.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, Horowitz stated that he thought tv was a greater format for the books than movie, enabling the present’s creators to write down “a coming-of-age story” with extra focus on Alex himself.

“What’s nice concerning the sequence and having eight components on TV and with the ability to do that, is that we’ve turned it way more right into a coming-of-age story and it’s a lot much less kind of motion journey,” he stated.

“I wrote that ebook [Point Blanc] a extremely very long time in the past and it was an actual youngsters motion ebook – what I feel is nice is that this remedy is rather more thought of, extra severe, [there are] extra rites of passage, and all of it begins right here.”

Who will star in Alex Rider season two?

The brand new season will seemingly see the return of all the principle forged, together with Otto Farrant (Mrs Wilson) within the title function, Brenock O’Connor (Recreation of Thrones), Vicky McClure (Line of Responsibility), and Stephen Dillane (Recreation of Thrones).

Otto Farrant beforehand admitted that he “undoubtedly” felt some nerves about bringing such a preferred character to life forward of season one – however that he was additionally in search of to maneuver the character on from the ebook model.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, he stated: “Yeah in fact, undoubtedly [feeling the pressure], however I method on daily basis the identical and attempt to give my greatest job every day, and attempt to be as trustworthy as I can onscreen, and to the character.”

Requested what his model of Alex could be like within the TV sequence, he divulged: “I feel we’re nonetheless discovering out that, I don’t assume – I haven’t caught to the books by way of my inspiration, I’ve extra seen it as my exploration of this character actually. I understand how iconic the books are, so I’ve actually tried to take that character and possibly carry my very own little take on it, with out taking away the core parts of what Alex is.”

