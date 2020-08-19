When is Anatomy of a Scandal on Netflix?

Huge Little Lies collection creator David E Kelley is swapping the sunny sands of Monterey, California, for the gray skies and shadowed corners of Westminster, London, as he takes on the duty of adapting Sarah Vaughan’s bestselling e book Anatomy of a Scandal.

Whereas set in very completely different areas, the 2 books – Vaughan’s and in addition Huge Little Lies, written by Liane Moriarty – each deal with the difficulty of sexual assault, and the trauma skilled by survivors.

In Anatomy of a Scandal, a married Westminster politician is accused of raping his aide, Olivia. His spouse Sophie is satisfied of her husband’s innocence, however prosecutor Kate is equally satisfied that he’s responsible of the crime.

Learn on for every little thing it’s essential know in regards to the upcoming adaptation of Anatomy of a Scandal.

When is Anatomy of a Scandal launched on Netflix?

David E Kelley (Huge Little Lies) and former Home Of Playing cards showrunner Melissa James Gibson will workforce up for the six-part Netflix adaptation (through Deadline).

In Could 2020 it was introduced that the collection can be directed by S.J. Clarkson (Succession, Jessica Jones).

Nevertheless, it’s not but recognized when filming will be capable to start, given the filming restrictions attributable to lockdown and COVID-19, and the backlog of initiatives but to be accomplished – so we may have a whereas to attend.

Anatomy of a Scandal synopsis

The 2017 e book of the identical identify, written by Sarah Vaughan (who is additionally govt producing the Netflix adaptation), revolves across the marital breakdown skilled by Westminster politician James and his spouse Sophie, after the political aide he was having an affair with – Olivia – accuses him of rape.

We additionally carefully observe the angle of prosecutor Kate, a excessive flying younger barrister who is skilled in prosecuting sexual assault circumstances.

Anatomy of a Scandal forged

No casting has been introduced for the collection but – we’ll maintain this web page up to date.

Anatomy of a Scandal trailer

There’s no trailer for Anatomy of a Scandal, however we are going to replace this web page with extra info because it’s launched.

