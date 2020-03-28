When is Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev? Fight date, undercard, watch on TV and live stream

Anthony Joshua has reset himself and is able to defend his belts efficiently in opposition to Kubrat Pulev this summer season.

The British boxing star was left shocked by Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019, however reclaimed his WBA (Tremendous), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles in a Saudi Arabian showdown final December.

Boxing on TV schedule

Joshua is aware of he should combat to reclaim his stardom after being considerably usurped by Tyson Fury because the British individuals’s champion, and defeated Pulev in assured style would nudge him nearer to that finish objective.

Take a look at all the newest particulars about Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev.

When is Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev?

Joshua v Pulev will happen on Saturday 20th June 2020.

What time is Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev?

The primary occasion – Joshua v Pulev – is anticipated to go forward from 10:00pm UK time (5:00pm ET).

The place is Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev held?

The combat will happen on the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev undercard

TBC

Watch Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev in UK

Followers can tune in to watch Joshua’s newest combat on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace.

A worth is but to be introduced however is anticipated to comply with the identical template as his bout with Andy Ruiz Jr at round £24.95.

Watch Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev in USA

US followers can watch the combat on DAZN.