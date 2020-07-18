When is Anthony on TV? BBC One drama inspired by real-life case

Arriving on BBC One on the finish of July is Anthony, a feature-length drama based mostly on the dying of Liverpool teenager Anthony Walker, who was killed in a racist assault on 29th July 2005.

The 90-minute movie, starring Toheeb Jimoh because the murdered 18-year-old, tells the story of the life Anthony “might have lived” – who he might have married, mates he might have made and what sort of man he might have grown as much as grow to be.

Based mostly on conversations between author Jimmy McGovern and Anthony’s mom Gee Walker, this BBC drama is a heartbreaking take a look at the life Anthony was robbed of.

Learn on for every part it’s worthwhile to know in regards to the upcoming tv movie Anthony.

When is Anthony on TV?

The 90-minute drama will air on Monday, 27th July at 8:30pm on BBC One. It was introduced slightly over a month earlier, on 15th June.

Who is within the solid of Anthony?

Rising star Toheeb Jimoh (The Energy, Ted Lasso) will play Anthony, whereas Rakie Ayola (Shetland, Noughts + Crosses) will painting Anthony’s mom, Gee Walker.

Different solid members embrace Julia Brown (World on Fireplace), Bobby Schofield (Knightfall), Stephanie Hyam (Bodyguard), Shaniqua Okwok (Small Axe), and Robinah Kironde (The Widow).

Is there a trailer for Anthony?

The BBC launched a trailer for Anthony on Friday 17th July, displaying the portrayal of Anthony Walker’s tragic dying in addition to “the life he might have lived”.

What is Anthony about?

Multi-BAFTA winner Jimmy McGovern (Damaged, Cracker) has developed a one-off drama in regards to the life and unfulfilled goals of Anthony Walker, an adolescent and aspiring lawyer from Liverpool who was murdered in a racist assault on 29th July 2005 in Merseyside.

Anthony was 18 on the time of the assault, and in his second 12 months of A-Ranges, with hopes of finding out regulation and visiting America.

The programme will depict what Anthony’s life was and will have been, and was inspired by McGovern’s conversations with Gee Walker, the place she spoke about her son’s “potentials and the various lives he would have impacted”.

Gee mentioned in an announcement, “I went to Jimmy as a result of I couldn’t consider anybody extra suited who might depict, spotlight and draw consideration to the laborious messages of a life not lived – Anthony’s unfilled goals, his potentials and the various lives he would have impacted on – which now won’t ever be realised.”

McGovern added: “I’d identified Gee Walker for a few years and each time I had wanted to write down about loss or grief I had gone to her and she or he had at all times been beneficiant along with her time and her profound knowledge. However at some point she got here to me and requested me to write down about her beloved Anthony.

“I mentioned, ‘Gee, if you happen to’re asking such a factor, I really feel I’ve a God-given obligation to do it.’ And so I did it.”

Lead actor Jimoh mentioned of the function, “Anthony’s story is a painfully tragic one but it surely’s additionally stuffed with hope, pleasure, promise and love.

“Jimmy’s script captures that completely. I hope this movie will function a tribute to Anthony and I really feel actually honoured to have been requested to play him.”

The movie is directed by Terry McDonough, whose earlier credit embrace Chilly Toes, An Journey in Area and Time and The Avenue.

