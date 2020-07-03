When is Apple TV+ series Little Voice on TV?

JJ Abrams and Waitress composer Sara Bareilles have teamed up for the upcoming Apple TV+ series Little Voice, a romantic story a couple of younger however insecure performer who is trying to make her identify whereas juggling a number of jobs and a troublesome dwelling life.

Learn on for the whole lot that you must find out about Little Voice, starring Star and Black Christmas actress Brittany O’Grady.

When is Little Voice on Apple TV?

The primary half-hour episode of Little Voice is launched on Apple TV+ from 10th July 2020.

Little Voice forged

From the award-winning staff of JJ Abrams, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, Apple TV+ series Little Voice is a romantic and recent take on the acquainted story of a younger singer pursuing their dream in New York.

Described as “a love letter to the varied musicality of New York”, the series follows Bess King (Brittany O’Grady), a proficient performer tried to attain her desires whereas navigating love and complex household points.

The series options authentic music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee, Sara Bareilles, whereas Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) wrote and directed the primary episode.

The series additionally stars Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper.

Little Voice trailer

You possibly can watch the official trailer for Apple TV+ series Little Voice under.

Within the trailer, Bess is revealed to be in love with a younger British man residing in New York along with his girlfriend, whereas ignoring the American musician who is secretly in love together with her.

She additionally talks about how her father by no means reached his full potential as a musician – within the trailer, it seems that he’s a part of a busking group on the New York subway – and she or he is terrified of the identical destiny for herself and her music.

Try what else is on with our TV Information