When is Baghdad Central on Channel 4? What is it about?

A brand new Iraq war-based crime thriller has taken over Channel 4, set shortly after the autumn of Saddam Hussein.

Right here’s every thing it’s good to learn about Baghdad Central…

When is Baghdad Central on TV?

Baghdad Central continues on Monday 17th February at 10pm on Channel 4.

The collection will include six hour-long episodes.

Is there a trailer?

Sure!

What is Baghdad Central about?

The collection tells the story of an Iraqi ex-policeman named Muhsin al-Khafaji, who is desperately attempting to maintain his daughter protected – having already misplaced his job, his home and his spouse.

Khafaji then finds himself trying to trace down his lacking estranged daughter, a search which ends up in the ex-policeman and his daughter discovering that one thing very sinister is at play.

A case of mistaken id quickly sees Khafaji turn into the sufferer of arrest and torture by the hands of the US army, however then he comes throughout a British ex-police officer, Frank Temple, who recruits him as a police officer within the Inexperienced Zone.

The collection is primarily based across the Iraq Struggle which started in 2003.

Who stars in Baghdad Central?

The worldwide solid is led by Altered Carbon star Waleed Zuaiter, who performs Khafaji, and Homeland’s July Namir who performs the function of Mrouj, his daughter.

The solid additionally encompasses a double Olivier Award winner in Bertie Carvel (Dr Foster, Jonathan Unusual and Dr Norrell) who performs Frank Temple.

Additionally that includes in a wide range of roles are Clara Khoury (Homeland), Leem Lubany (Condor), Neil Maskell (Utopia) and Golden Globe-nominated Corey Stoll (Home of Playing cards).

Who wrote Baghdad Central?

The collection has been written for the small display screen by Stephen Butchard, who has beforehand been nominated for BAFTAs for his work on 5 Daughters and Stolen. His different credit embrace The Final Kingdom, Good Cop, and The Home of Saddam.

It is tailored from the 2014 novel of the identical identify written by American writer and scholar of the Center East, Elliott Colla.