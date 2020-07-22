Music might deliver them collectively – however will it additionally maintain them aside? Amazon Prime Video‘s new musical tv sequence follows Indian classical singer Radhe and pop star Tamanna, as they group up for an sudden musical – and romantic – collaboration.

Learn on for all the things you have to know concerning the 10-part Amazon sequence Bandish Bandits, streaming later this 12 months on Amazon Prime Video.

When is Bandish Bandits on Amazon Prime Video?

The sequence is at the moment as a consequence of drop on Amazon Prime Video on August 4th 2020.

Bandish Bandits solid

Set in Jodhpur, the Amazon Authentic sequence stars Indian actors Ritwik Bhowmik (Dhuusar) and Shreya Chaudhary (Pricey Maya) as Radhe and Tamanna respectively.

Whereas Radhe is educated in Indian classical music, Tamanna is a well-known pop star – nevertheless, opposites appeal to and the pair group up for a musical collaboration, dubbing themselves the “Bandish Bandits”.

The sequence synopsis teases that the pair “set out collectively on a journey of self-discovery to see if opposites, although they could appeal to, can even adapt and go the lengthy haul.”

The ten-part sequence additionally options authentic music, composed by the Bollywood trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

“Bandish Bandits is a mix of Indian traditions seeped in music that superbly describes younger love, ambition, ardour and household values in a easy, but highly effective method,” Bhowmik informed Gulf Information and diverse press.

Bandish Bandits trailer

You possibly can watch the Amazon Prime Video trailer for Bandish Bandits under.

