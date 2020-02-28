When is BBC thriller Vigil on TV? Who is in the cast? What’s it about?

BBC One has assembled a killer solid for a model new thriller from the producers of Line of Responsibility – and it’s secure to say it appears to be like like one to look at.

Vigil, which is written by BAFTA-nominated author Tom Edge (Judy, The Crown) has been described by the company’s controller of drama, Piers Wenger, as “a improbable, adrenalised thriller” which is set towards the backdrop of Scotland’s nuclear deterrent.

Intrigued? Right here’s all the things it’s essential to know…

When is Vigil on BBC One?

The drama was introduced in January 2019, however by that time the solid was already in place so issues appear to be shifting rapidly.

There can be six episodes in complete – every lasting for an hour – and we’ve received our fingers crossed for a 2020 air date.

What is Vigil about?

The collection is set in Scotland and revolves round the occasions after the mysterious disappearance of a fishing trawler and a dying on-board a Trident nuclear submarine. The 2 incidents see a battle between native police and British safety officers, with the Navy additionally concerned.

DCI Amy Silva steps in to steer the investigation, which in accordance with the plot synopsis, “leads an investigation on land and at sea right into a conspiracy that threatens the very coronary heart of Britain’s nuclear deterrent.”

(And in case you’re confused, sure – ITV additionally has a nuclear submarine-based thriller on the method, however that one’s known as Tenacity.)

Who is in the solid of Vigil?

The lead function, that of DCI Amy Silva, can be performed by Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones, who stated that the script feels “contemporary and related.”

She stated, “Tom Edge has created a thrill of a narrative, set in a world I knew nothing about. The solid and crew World Productions have put collectively to inform this story is so thrilling. Amy Silva is a brilliantly advanced character, thrown right into a extremely charged scenario the place her authority is weakened. We watch as she navigates her personal private trauma and loss, all at a time when she’s questioning her relationships and life selections.”

Rose Leslie, finest recognized for her turns as Ygritte on Recreation of Thrones and Gwen Dawson on Downton Abbey will even play a key function. She stated of her involvement, “I used to be weaned on BBC drama and it is thrilling to be again working at a spot that appears like dwelling with Tom Edge’s advanced and gripping script. Will probably be an actual honour to work with Suranne and I’m trying ahead to be filming again in Scotland.”

And a number of different stars have additionally signed onto the undertaking, together with Bodygauard’s Anjli Mohindra, Endeavour’s Shaun Evans, and Martin Compston – well-known to BBC One audiences as Steve Arnott on Line of Responsibility.

They’re joined by Paterson Joseph (The Leftovers, Peep Present), Connor Swindells (Intercourse Training, Jamestown), Adam James (Physician Foster, Deep State), and Gary Lewis (His Darkish Supplies, Billy Elliot).

Who is writing and directing Vigil?

The collection was created by Tom Edge, whose earlier writing credit embody 2019 biopic Judy and episodes of The Crown, whereas Ed Macdonald (The Finish of The F***ing World) and Chandni Lakhani (Dublin Murders) have additionally contributed episodes.

Edge stated of the collection, “I’m utterly thrilled to be making this collection with the gifted folks at World Productions and BBC Drama. The ‘Steady At Sea Deterrent’, higher often known as ‘Trident’, has been a contentious a part of nationwide life for half a century now, a inventory of nuclear missiles stored tons of of toes under the sea floor.

“However this world has hardly ever been explored on display screen. I can’t wait to take a BBC One viewers down with us, into the pitch-black icy waters of the unseen Atlantic, the place tomorrow’s geopolitical struggles are already being performed out.”

Behind the digicam, directorial duties can be shared by BAFTA-winner James Robust(Broadchurch, Vainness Truthful, Liar) and Isabelle Sieb (Shetland, The Athena).