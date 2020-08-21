When is BBC thriller Vigil on TV? Who is in the forged? What’s it about?

BBC One has assembled a killer forged for a model new thriller from the producers of Line of Obligation – and it’s protected to say it appears like one to observe.

Vigil, which is written by BAFTA-nominated author Tom Edge (Judy, The Crown) has been described by the company’s controller of drama, Piers Wenger, as “a improbable, adrenalised thriller” which is set towards the backdrop of Scotland’s nuclear deterrent.

And after a pause to manufacturing attributable to the coronavirus pandemic, filming is again underway – with a primary look picture having not too long ago been shared.

Intrigued? Learn on for all the things you want to know.

When is Vigil on BBC One?

The drama was introduced in January 2020, however by that time the forged was already in place so issues appear to be shifting shortly.

There will probably be six episodes in complete – every lasting for an hour – and we’ve acquired our fingers crossed for a late 2020 air date, with filming having began up once more in late August 2020 following the coronavirus pandemic.

What is Vigil about?

The collection is set in Scotland and revolves round the occasions after the mysterious disappearance of a fishing trawler and a dying on-board a Trident nuclear submarine. The 2 incidents see a battle between native police and British safety officers, with the Navy additionally concerned.

DCI Amy Silva steps in to guide the investigation, which in line with the plot synopsis, “leads an investigation on land and at sea right into a conspiracy that threatens the very coronary heart of Britain’s nuclear deterrent.”

(And in case you’re confused, sure – ITV additionally has a nuclear submarine-based thriller on the manner, however that one’s referred to as Tenacity.)

Who is in the forged of Vigil?

The lead function, that of DCI Amy Silva, will probably be performed by Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones, who stated that the script feels “contemporary and related.”

She stated, “Tom Edge has created a thrill of a narrative, set in a world I knew nothing about. The forged and crew World Productions have put collectively to inform this story is so thrilling. Amy Silva is a brilliantly advanced character, thrown right into a extremely charged state of affairs the place her authority is weakened. We watch as she navigates her personal private trauma and loss, all at a time when she’s questioning her relationships and life selections.”

Rose Leslie, greatest recognized for her turns as Ygritte on Recreation of Thrones and Gwen Dawson on Downton Abbey may also play a key function. She stated of her involvement, “I used to be weaned on BBC drama and it is thrilling to be again working at a spot that appears like dwelling with Tom Edge’s advanced and gripping script. It is going to be an actual honour to work with Suranne and I’m wanting ahead to be filming again in Scotland.”

And a bunch of different stars have additionally signed onto the venture, together with Bodygauard’s Anjli Mohindra, Endeavour’s Shaun Evans, and Martin Compston – well-known to BBC One audiences as Steve Arnott on Line of Obligation.

They’re joined by Paterson Joseph (The Leftovers, Peep Present), Connor Swindells (Intercourse Training, Jamestown), Adam James (Physician Foster, Deep State), and Gary Lewis (His Darkish Supplies, Billy Elliot).

Who is writing and directing Vigil?

The collection was created by Tom Edge, whose earlier writing credit embody 2019 biopic Judy and episodes of The Crown, whereas Ed Macdonald (The Finish of The F***ing World) and Chandni Lakhani (Dublin Murders) have additionally contributed episodes.

Edge stated of the collection, “I’m utterly thrilled to be making this collection with the gifted folks at World Productions and BBC Drama. The ‘Steady At Sea Deterrent’, higher generally known as ‘Trident’, has been a contentious a part of nationwide life for half a century now, a inventory of nuclear missiles stored tons of of ft under the sea floor.

“However this world has not often been explored on display screen. I can’t wait to take a BBC One viewers down with us, into the pitch-black icy waters of the unseen Atlantic, the place tomorrow’s geopolitical struggles are already being performed out.”

Behind the digital camera, directorial duties will probably be shared by BAFTA-winner James Sturdy(Broadchurch, Vainness Honest, Liar) and Isabelle Sieb (Shetland, The Athena).

Vigil first look picture

You will get a glimpse of Suranne jones in character as DCI Amy Silva in the first look picture under, which was launched in August 2020.

The picture was taken earlier in 2020 – earlier than manufacturing was paused in line with COVID pointers.



BBC



Try what else is on with our TV Information