When is Bear Grylls’ World’s Toughest Race: Eco-challenge Fiji on TV?

Bear Grylls is again with what could also be his hardest problem but – no less than if it lives as much as its title, with the British adventurer travelling to Fiji from Amazon Prime Video’s new sequence World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Problem Fiji.

Spanning 10 episodes, the journey sequence charts the last word expedition race – there are 66 World’s Toughest Race groups from throughout 30 nations racing continuous for 11 days – 24 hours a day! – with the World’s Toughest Race route taking them throughout tons of of miles of unforgiving Fijian terrain.

It’s certain to be one other smash hit success for Grylls, who’s very a lot carved out a distinct segment in this type of pushed-to-your-limits programming. (Questioning how a lot money it’s made him? Right here’s what we find out about Bear Grylls’ internet price.)

Learn on in your important information to World’s Toughest Race.

When is World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Problem Fiji on?

The journey present launches on Amazon Prime Video on 14th August 2020 in additional than 200 nations and territories worldwide.

Viewers might want to subscribe with the intention to tune in, nevertheless, the episodes will robotically be out there to Amazon Prime members.

Prime members will be capable of watch World’s Toughest Race: Eco-challenge Fiji wherever and anytime on the Prime Video app out there on good TVs, cell gadgets, Hearth TV, Hearth TV stick, Hearth tablets, Apple TV, sport consoles, Chromecast and thru Vodafone TV.

What is World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Problem Fiji about?

Put together to see the boundaries of human bodily and psychological endurance examined like by no means earlier than in Bear’s new sequence.

At its core, World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Problem Fiji is about perseverance.

Viewers will watch as individuals from all walks of life and each nook of the globe be a part of collectively to beat essentially the most unbelievable obstacles.

The challenges lie each throughout the course itself, and opponents’ equally daunting private struggles, that are solely magnified by the calls for of the expedition.

Talking concerning the sequence, showrunner Lisa Hennessy advised her followers on Instagram: “I’m a bit emotional sharing this put up. In 1995 I began working on the eco-challenge as a child new to California. This manufacturing modified the trail of my life. I’m so excited that we’re bringing it again! Thanks to everybody who is a part of it – the crew, athletes and the individuals of Fiji.”

Is there a trailer?

There certain is! And the dramatic trailer may simply persuade you to take that subsequent massive step in your life.

“66 groups from 30 totally different nations descended on Fiji. To compete on the earth’s hardest race,” the narrator says because the digicam flashes to totally different contestants, together with an older man who was identified with Alzheimer’s illness.

“I’ve no clue what to be afraid of. I’m about to seek out out!” one says.

“To ensure that these individuals who really feel beneath represented, really feel that they’ve a voice,” one other provides.

“I’m a troublesome chick, and I’m happy with that!” a 3rd says.

Appears like we’re in for a really attention-grabbing journey!

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Problem Fiji involves Amazon Prime Video on August 14th. To see what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.