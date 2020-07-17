When is Bear Grylls’ World’s Toughest Race: Eco-challenge Fiji on TV?

Absolute machine and British adventurer Bear Grylls is again for one more present, which is positive to encourage us (or probably make us really feel much more unfit than we already do following lockdown).

This summer season, Bear might be travelling to Fiji in new Amazon Prime Video sequence, World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Problem Fiji.

The 10-episode journey present, hosted by Bear himself, tells the story of the final word expedition race, during which 66 groups from 30 nations race continuous for 11 days, 24 hours a day, throughout tons of of miles of rugged Fijian terrain full with mountains, jungles and oceans.

So when does it begin? And what can viewers count on? Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable to know.

When is World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Problem Fiji on?

The journey present launches on Amazon Prime Video on 14th August 2020 in additional than 200 nations and territories worldwide.

Viewers might want to subscribe to be able to tune in, nonetheless, the episodes will robotically be obtainable to Amazon Prime members.

Prime members will be capable to watch World’s Toughest Race: Eco-challenge Fiji anyplace and anytime on the Prime Video app obtainable on sensible TVs, cell gadgets, Hearth TV, Hearth TV stick, Hearth tablets, Apple TV, recreation consoles, Chromecast and thru Vodafone TV.

They’re right here to show to the world, their teammates, and most significantly, themselves…are they robust sufficient? ???? #WorldsToughestRace premieres August 14 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/g2l8QFXvet — World’s Toughest Race (@ToughRaceTV) July 14, 2020

What is World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Problem Fiji about?

Put together to see the bounds of human bodily and psychological endurance examined like by no means earlier than in Bear’s new sequence.

At its core, World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Problem Fiji is about perseverance.

Viewers will watch as individuals from all walks of life and each nook of the globe be a part of collectively to beat probably the most unimaginable obstacles.

Amazon Prime Video

The challenges lie each inside the course itself, and opponents’ equally daunting private struggles, that are solely magnified by the calls for of the expedition.

Talking in regards to the sequence, showrunner Lisa Hennessy instructed her followers on Instagram: “I’m a bit emotional sharing this put up. In 1995 I began working on the eco-challenge as a child new to California. This manufacturing modified the trail of my life. I’m so excited that we’re bringing it again! Thanks to everybody who is a part of it – the crew, athletes and the individuals of Fiji.”

Is there a trailer?

Amazon Prime Video

There positive is! And the dramatic trailer would possibly simply persuade you to take that subsequent massive step in your life.

“66 groups from 30 completely different nations descended on Fiji. To compete on this planet’s hardest race,” the narrator says because the digital camera flashes to completely different contestants, together with an older man who was identified with Alzheimer’s illness.

“I’ve no clue what to be afraid of. I’m about to seek out out!” one says.

“To ensure that these individuals who really feel underneath represented, really feel that they’ve a voice,” one other provides.

“I’m a troublesome chick, and I’m happy with that!” a 3rd says.

Seems like we’re in for a really attention-grabbing journey!

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Problem Fiji involves Amazon Prime Video on August 14th. To see what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.