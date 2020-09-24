When is Bihar assembly election? When will the date come? Chief Election Commissioner told this thing

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: When the date of Bihar assembly election will be announced, along with all political parties, the people of Bihar are waiting eagerly for this. As election time draws near, there is only one question in the minds of the people, when will the Election Commission announce the dates of elections? Will Bihar elections be announced in the next 2 to 3 days? Also Read – Pappu Yadav issued affidavit, said- Give us a chance, this will change Bihar

The Chief Election Commissioner said – The big challenge is to hold elections now

The Election Commission has not clarified much on all such questions arising in the mind of the people and all such news going on in the media, but the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has said that the Election Commission decided to visit Bihar in the next few days Will, where assembly elections are likely to be held later this year amid the Kovid-19 epidemic.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that it is a challenge to conduct elections in a large, multilingual and diverse country like India. Let me tell you that there are about seven crore 29 lakh voters in Bihar and thus conducting elections in Bihar before the Election Commission is not less than a challenge.

Election Commission clarified – date will not be announced yet

Issues, Challenges and Protocols for Election during Kovid-19: Sharing the country’s experience ‘While addressing an international webinar on the subject, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that the Election Commission will visit the next two to visit Bihar Will decide in three days’. This news was run in the media in such a way that elections would be announced in the next two days. On this, he issued this clarification.

The Election Commission has to do this work before declaring the election date

The Election Commission usually visits the state to discuss with the police, civil administration officials and political parties before announcing the election schedule for the contested state. The commission consists of a Chief Election Commissioner and two Election Commissioners. In such a situation, after the visit of the Election Commission, it will be decided what will be the date of elections in Bihar.