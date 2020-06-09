When is Bill and Ted 3 coming out?

“Be wonderful to one another” has all the time been a reasonably good mantra to stay by, however feels particularly related proper now – returning to cinemas with a timeliness that makes it really feel like the entire thing was possibly deliberate, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are lastly returning to their iconic roles of Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan for a 3rd Bill and Ted movie.

Rumours of one other outing for the Wyld Stallyns have been floating round ever because the second movie within the sequence, Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey – a sequel to 1989’s Bill and Ted’s Wonderful Journey – was launched in 1991.

Now, nearly 30 years later, it’s lastly occurring, with Reeves and Winter re-teaming with the unique movies’ writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon and Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot for the threequel.

The movie, which has been in lively pre-production on-and-off since 2010, will see its two leads play middle-aged variations of Bill and Ted, who at the moment are household males moderately than younger aspiring musicians. Having up to now failed to fulfill their future and write a music that may carry stability to the universe the pair are warned by a customer from the longer term that their time is working out…

Right here’s all the things we all know up to now concerning the movie, referred to as Bill and Ted Face the Music. The occasion’s again on, dudes!

Bill and Ted 3 launch date: When is it out?

After a protracted and arduous pre-production course of, filming lastly bought underway on Bill and Ted Face the Music on 1st July, 2019.

The movie is presently scheduled for launch on 21st August 2020 – although the coronavirus pandemic has seen plenty of 2020 blockbusters push their launch dates again until later within the 12 months and even into 2021, Bill and Ted 3 has up to now stayed put, with cinema chains together with Cineworld planning to reopen cinemas in July.

Bill and Ted 3 trailer

The primary trailer dropped on ninth June, 2020 (or 6/9… 69, dudes!) and sees Bill and Ted journey to the longer term to steal their world-changing songs from their future selves, solely to be shocked by what they uncover…

Bill and Ted 3 solid: Who’s showing within the movie?

Apart from Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprising their title roles, Bill and Ted Face the Music will even see the returns of plenty of different faces from the primary two movies, together with: William Sadler as Dying / the Grim Reaper, Hal Landon as Ted’s father Captain Logan and Amy Stoch as Missy (former step-mother to each Bill and Ted, having been married to each of their dads).

As well as, another characters featured in Wonderful Journey and Bogus Journey will even return however performed by new actors, equivalent to: Bill’s spouse Princess Joanna Preston (now performed by Jayma Mays), Ted’s spouse Princess Elizabeth Logan (Erinn Hayes) and Ted’s youthful brother Deacon (Beck Bennett).

George Carlin, who performed Bill and Ted’s effortlessly cool mentor Rufus within the early movies, sadly handed away in 2008, however will apparently seem within the movie by means of archive footage.

Co-writer Ed Solomon instructed Digital Spy in 2021 that “one in all [his] favorite scenes in the entire film” sees a middle-aged Bill and Ted return to the Circle Okay, revisiting the occasions of Wonderful Journey and witnessing their youthful selves work together with Rufus.

“They return to that scene on the Circle Okay when Bill and Ted first meet themselves, solely now they’re watching their youthful selves and trying on the exuberance and pleasure that that they had at the moment of their lives,” Solomon defined. “And so they see Rufus, they see George Carlin…”

Kristen Schaal will play messenger from the longer term Kelly in Face the Music, a personality named after Carlin’s daughter as one other approach of paying tribute.

Additionally solid within the movie are Holland Taylor as “strongest individual within the universe” the Nice Chief, Jillian Bell as Bill and Ted’s household therapist Dr. Taylor Wooden, Barry star Anthony Carrigan (in an as-yet-unspecific function) and rapper Child Cudi (as himself, clearly).

Bill & Ted 3 daughters

The top of second film Bogus Journey noticed Bill and Ted return from one other time-travelling jaunt with two youngsters – Ted named his youngster Bill, with Bill returning the favour and additionally naming his offspring after his finest buddy.

Although the gender of those infants was by no means confirmed, it’s been revealed Bill and Ted Face the Music will introduce us to the duo’s now-adult daughters, with Brigette Lundy-Paine taking part in Billie “Bill” Logan and Samara Weaving solid as Theodora “Ted” Preston.

Bill & Ted 3 soundtrack

Face the Music wouldn’t be a bona-fide Bill and Ted film with out a “most triumphant” soundtrack – although full particulars of the movie’s musical backing are but to emerge, Bill Kelliher, guitarist for Mastodon, has confirmed that the rock band has written a music for the soundtrack, its first unique music in years.

Bill & Ted 3 poster

The primary official poster for Bill and Ted Face the Music dropped on ninth June and it’s a vibrant and barely moody piece that sees our boys about to step again into that telephone sales space for one more journey by way of time…

Bill & Ted 3 competitors

Again in Might, the web site Occasion On With Bill and Ted invited followers to make quick movies of themselves taking part in alongside to a demo observe – utilizing both actual devices or Bill and Ted’s trademark air guitars. The successful entries will truly seem within the movie itself, taking part in a “small however wonderful half” in Bill and Ted Face the Music.

The competitors was open to US and UK residents however has now closed, with the positioning thanking followers for his or her “extremely inventive, enjoyable and most wonderful rocking out”.

For those who submitted an entry, you’ll have to attend until the movie’s launch in August to search out out for those who made the lower…

