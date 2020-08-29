When is Bill and Ted Face the Music coming out in the UK?

“Be wonderful to one another” has at all times been a fairly good mantra to reside by, however feels particularly related proper now – returning to cinemas with a timeliness that makes it really feel like the complete factor was possibly deliberate, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are lastly returning to their iconic roles of Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan for a 3rd Bill and Ted movie.

Rumours of one other outing for the Wyld Stallyns have been floating round ever since the second movie in the collection, Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey – a sequel to 1989’s Bill and Ted’s Glorious Journey – was launched in 1991.

Now, nearly 30 years later, it’s lastly occurring, with Reeves and Winter re-teaming with the authentic movies’ writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon and Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot for the threequel.

The movie, which has been in energetic pre-production on-and-off since 2010, sees its two leads play middle-aged variations of Bill and Ted, who at the moment are household males moderately than younger aspiring musicians. Having to this point failed to fulfill their future and write a music that may convey steadiness to the universe the pair are warned by a customer from the future that their time is operating out…

Right here’s every thing you must find out about the movie, known as Bill and Ted Face the Music, together with when it’s out in the UK. The social gathering’s again on, dudes!

When is Bill and Ted Face the Music launch date?

After a protracted and arduous pre-production course of, filming lastly acquired underway on Bill and Ted Face the Music on 1st July, 2019.

The movie was scheduled for launch on 21st August 2020, however the coronavirus pandemic has seen plenty of 2020 blockbusters push their launch dates again like Mulan and Tenet, now Bill and Ted Three has now joined that record.

Bill and Ted 3’s launch date was lastly set as 28th August, 2020 in the US, that means it’s now accessible in the States on demand and in choose cinemas.

In the UK, the film was initially introduced to hit cinemas on 23rd September. Nonetheless, the movie’s launch was later introduced ahead every week to 16th September, 2020.

You should buy tickets at your native Cineworld or Vue cinemas by clicking on the related chain.

The best way to stream Bill and Ted Face the Music

Bill and Ted Face the Music is accessible now on demand – although provided that you reside in the US.

It’ll value you $19.99 to hire and $24.99 to personal the film, which is accessible from quite a lot of retailers together with Amazon, Apple TV, NOW, Vudu, Xbox, Google, Sony and Verizon.

Bill and Ted Face the Music evaluations

Wyld Stallyns followers can breathe a sigh of reduction as a result of the early evaluations for Bill and Ted Face the Music are, principally, “wonderful”. *cue frenzied air guitar*

The Wrap known as it “most triumphant”, Forbes described the movie as “a inventive and intelligent time-travel comedy that artistically justifies its existence”, the New York Occasions outlined it as a “most non-bogus expertise”.

“Principally, the pleasure comes from watching Reeves and Winter on display screen, two holy fools simply doing their greatest to convey gentle and love and non-heinous riffs — and remind the bleary-eyed residents of 2020, maybe, of a less complicated, sweeter world passed by,” echoed Leisure Weekly.

Is there a Bill and Ted Face the Music trailer?

The primary trailer dropped on ninth June, 2020 (or 6/9… 69, dudes!) and sees Bill and Ted journey to the future to steal their world-changing songs from their future selves, solely to be shocked by what they uncover…

A second trailer dropped on 23rd July, giving us an extended glimpse at the new film and how Bill and Ted should emerge from a funk that’s seen them land in couple’s counselling and journey by time – and into Hell – to save lots of the universe.

Who is in the Bill and Ted Face the Music forged?

Moreover Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprising their title roles, Bill and Ted Face the Music may also see the returns of plenty of different faces from the first two movies, together with: William Sadler as Demise / the Grim Reaper, Hal Landon as Ted’s father Captain Logan and Amy Stoch as Missy (former step-mother to each Bill and Ted, having been married to each of their dads).

As well as, another characters featured in Glorious Journey and Bogus Journey may also return however performed by new actors, similar to: Bill’s spouse Princess Joanna Preston (now performed by Jayma Mays), Ted’s spouse Princess Elizabeth Logan (Erinn Hayes) and Ted’s youthful brother Deacon (Beck Bennett).

George Carlin, who performed Bill and Ted’s effortlessly cool mentor Rufus in the early movies, sadly handed away in 2008, however will apparently seem in the movie by the use of archive footage.

Co-writer Ed Solomon advised Digital Spy in 2021 that “one in every of [his] favorite scenes in the complete film” sees a middle-aged Bill and Ted return to the Circle Ok, revisiting the occasions of Glorious Journey and witnessing their youthful selves work together with Rufus.

“They return to that scene at the Circle Ok when Bill and Ted first meet themselves, solely now they’re watching their youthful selves and the exuberance and pleasure that that they had at the moment in their lives,” Solomon defined. “And so they see Rufus, they see George Carlin…”

Kristen Schaal will play messenger from the future Kelly in Face the Music, a personality named after Carlin’s daughter as one other manner of paying tribute.

Additionally forged in the movie are Holland Taylor as “strongest particular person in the universe” the Nice Chief, Jillian Bell as Bill and Ted’s household therapist Dr. Taylor Wooden, Barry star Anthony Carrigan (in an as-yet-unspecific function) and rapper Child Cudi (as himself, clearly).

What about Bill & Ted’s daughters?

The top of second film Bogus Journey noticed Bill and Ted return from one other time-travelling jaunt with two kids – Ted named his little one Bill, with Bill returning the favour and additionally naming his offspring after his greatest buddy.

Although the gender of those infants was by no means confirmed, it’s been revealed Bill and Ted Face the Music will introduce us to the duo’s now-adult daughters, with Brigette Lundy-Paine taking part in Billie “Bill” Logan and Samara Weaving forged as Theodora “Ted” Preston.

Bill & Ted Face the Music soundtrack

Face the Music wouldn’t be a bona-fide Bill and Ted film with no “most triumphant” soundtrack.

The soundtrack was introduced on 13th August and shall be launched alongside the movie’s US launch on 28th August.

The lead single comes courtesy of Weezer, who launched their official music video for brand new observe ‘Starting of the Finish’ – that includes cameos from Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter – on 14th August.

The total track-listing for the Bill and Ted Face the Music soundtrack is as follows:

1. “Misplaced in Time” Massive Black Delta

2. “Massive Pink Balloon” Alec Wigdahl

3. “Starting Of The Finish (Wyld Stallyns Edit)” Weezer

4. “Story Of Our Lives” Chilly Battle Youngsters

5. “Rufus Lives” Mastodon

6. “Circuits Of Time” Massive Black Delta

7. “Darkest Evening” Poorstacy

8. “The Demise Of Us” Lamb of God

9. “Breaker” Fidlar

10. “Go away Me Alone” Tradition Wars

11. “Proper The place You Belong” Blame My Youth

12. “Face The Music” Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah)

13. “That Which Binds Us By way of Time: The Chemical, Bodily and Organic Nature of Love; an Exploration of The That means of That means, Half 1”

Bill & Ted Face the Music posters

The primary official poster for Bill and Ted Face the Music dropped on ninth June and it’s a vibrant and barely moody piece that sees our boys about to step again into that telephone sales space for an additional journey by time…

Bill & Ted Face the Music competitors

Again in Could, the web site Celebration On With Bill and Ted invited followers to make brief movies of themselves taking part in alongside to a demo observe – utilizing both actual devices or Bill and Ted’s trademark air guitars. The successful entries will really seem in the movie itself, taking part in a “small however wonderful half” in Bill and Ted Face the Music.

The competitors was open to US and UK residents however has now closed, with the website thanking followers for his or her “extremely inventive, enjoyable and most wonderful rocking out”.

If you happen to submitted an entry, you’ll need to examine out the movie your self to search out out if you happen to made the minimize…

Purchase tickets for Bill and Ted Face the Music at your native Cineworld or Vue cinemas by clicking on the related chain. Discover one thing to observe tonight with our TV Information