When is Billie Piper’s Sky drama I Hate Suzie on TV?

Physician Who favorite Billie Piper is reuniting with Secret Diary of a Name Woman author Lucy Prebble, co-creating a brand new Sky unique drama about an actor known as Suzie Pickles whose life unravels.

Right here’s all the pieces it’s good to find out about I Hate Suzie:

When is I Hate Suzie on TV?

All episodes of I Hate Suzie will arrive on Sky and NOW TV on 27th August 2020.

I Hate Suzie. A present created by Billie and I might be on Sky Atlantic. All episodes out there from 27th August. pic.twitter.com/p66c3cW4V4 — Lucy Prebble (@lucyprebblish) August 4, 2020

What is I Hate Suzie about?

The “excruciatingly trustworthy” eight-part collection follows Suzie Pickles (Piper), whose world is turned the wrong way up after her telephone is hacked and pictures of her in a “compromising place” are leaked.

Uncovered and devastated, Suzie makes an attempt to carry her life and profession collectively, in addition to her marriage to husband Cob (Daniel Ings).

Episode by episode, she goes by all of the levels of grief — Shock, Denial, Worry, Disgrace, Bargaining, Guilt, Anger and Acceptance — whereas in search of counsel from her greatest good friend and supervisor, Naomi (Leila Farzad). As Sky places it, this “daring, bracing” drama asks “if any of us can survive being properly and actually ‘identified’.”

Screenwriter and playwright Lucy Prebble beforehand created and wrote the TV drama Secret Diary of a Name Woman (starring Piper), and he or she has been a author and producer on Succession. Her performs embrace The Sugar Syndrome, The Impact, ENRON, and A Very Costly Poison.

“It’s taken years to lastly get Lucy, my long-term GF and favorite author in London – to work with me once more,” Piper stated. “We really feel we’ve created one thing well timed and never for the faint-hearted. When you too undergo with nervousness, disgrace, compulsive mendacity however like amusing, please tune in in some unspecified time in the future.”

A few of the drama was really filmed on location at London’s Comedian Con in 2019.

Is there a trailer for I Hate Suzie?

Sure! You may watch the primary look trailer right here:

Who is within the forged of I Hate Suzie?

Billie Piper performs the eponymous Suzie. The Olivier Award-winning actress is in all probability greatest identified for enjoying Belle in Secret Diary of a Name Woman, and for enjoying Rose Tyler in Physician Who.

She is joined by Leila Farzad as her greatest good friend and supervisor, Naomi. The actress has appeared in Lee Ingleby drama Harmless, Cuffs, and Pepper Pig (as Mummy Cat).

Suzie’s husband Cob is performed by Daniel Ings. The actor beforehand starred as Matt Taverner in W1A, Philip’s pal Mike Parker in The Crown, Luke in Lovesick, Andy within the TV collection Intuition, Francis in The English Recreation, and David Gilkes within the Black Mirror episode Smithereens.

The forged additionally contains Dexter Fletcher as Ben Detroit and Luke Franks as Raptor.

