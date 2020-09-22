British actress Gemma Arterton leads an all-star solid in BBC One’s three-part adaptation of Rumer Godden’s basic novel about forbidden want, faith and sexual repression.

A teaser trailer and first-look picture of Arterton in character as Sister Clodagh was launched in September 2020, forward of the drama’s December air-date later this 12 months.

Right here’s the whole lot you might want to learn about Black Narcissus.

When is Black Narcissus on TV?

The sequence started filming in October 2019, and the BBC has now confirmed it’ll air in December 2020.

What is Black Narcissus about?

Primarily based on Rumer Godden’s 1939 e book of the identical title, Black Narcissus follows Sister Clodagh, who leads the nuns of St Faiths to a distant spot excessive within the Himalayan mountains, the place they arrange a department of their order within the palace of Mopu — initially constructed as a house for a former Normal’s concubines (‘The Home of Ladies’).

There, Sister Clodagh is “more and more attracted ” to the smug land agent, Mr Dean, as is the unstable Sister Ruth. As the 2 girls grapple with their unstated wishes, “the repressed reminiscences of Clodagh’s previous change into entangled with the tragic historical past of Princess Srimati, [and] historical past appears doomed to repeat itself”.

In an announcement, sequence author Amanda Coe stated: “I’m thrilled to be adapting Black Narcissus for BBC One. It’s a very extraordinary love story, in addition to a brilliantly unsettling piece of 20th century gothic concerning the energy of a spot to get underneath your pores and skin and the risks of refusing to be taught from historical past.”

The story was additionally tailored in 1947 into an Oscar-winning movie, starring Deborah Kerr within the position of Sister Clodagh.

Alberto Roveri/Mondadori through Getty Pictures

Who is within the solid of Black Narcissus?

Gemma Arterton (The King’s Man, The Escape) leads the solid within the position of Sister Clodagh, whereas Alessandro Nivola (American Hustle, Chimerica) performs Mr Dean and Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale, I Know This A lot Is True) stars as Sister Ruth.

Additionally becoming a member of the solid is Sport of Thrones star and all-round performing legend Diana Rigg as Mom Dorothea, Jim Broadbent (Paddington 2, The Iron Girl) as Father Roberts, and Bodyguard’s Gina McKee as Sister Adela.

Rosie Cavaliero (Prey, Unforgotten) additionally stars as Sister Briony, alongside Patsy Ferran (Tom And Jerry, Jamestown) as Sister Blanche, Karen Bryson (MotherFatherSon, Protected) as Sister Philippa, and newcomer Dipika Kunwar as Kanchi.

Is there a trailer for Black Narcissus?

Sure, you may watch the official BBC trailer for Black Narcissus (starring Gemma Arterton) under – or a barely longer model uploaded right here, revealing barely extra concerning the complicated relationship and rivalry between Sisters Clodagh and Ruth.

Whilst you're ready go to our TV Information to see what's on tonight, or take a look at our information to new TV exhibits 2020 to seek out out what's airing this autumn and past.