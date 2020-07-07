When is Black Water: Abyss out in cinemas? Which cinemas are showing it?

As cinemas begin to re-open in England – albeit with new security measures and restrictions in place – movie followers can as soon as once more start to look ahead to new massive display releases, and one of many first movies set to land in cinemas is Black Water: Abyss.

The Australian thriller – which is no relation to the Jean-Claude Van Damme movie Black Water from 2018, however is a sequel of types to the 2007 horror movie Black Water – sees a gaggle of explorers unexpectedly struggle for survival after they are confronted by a gaggle of hungry crocodiles. So it actually gained’t make for a soothing return to the large display!

Learn on to search out out every little thing it’s worthwhile to know concerning the movie, together with the place you’ll be able to see it and who’s in the solid.

When is Black Water: Abyss launched in UK cinemas?

The movie is all set to debut in UK cinemas on Friday 10th July 2020 – making it one of many very first new releases for the reason that coronavirus pandemic noticed cinemas throughout the nation shut their doorways.

Which cinemas are showing Black Water: Abyss?



First issues issues – whereas cinemas have been given the go forward to reopen in England, extra strict restrictions have remained in place in the devolved international locations, and so it seems like viewers in Scotland, Wales and Northern Eire aren’t but in a place to see the movie.

In England, as issues stand Odeon presently have ten areas open – and intention to have the remainder up and operating by 16th July, whereas Showcase can have 17 of their cinemas open when Black Water: Abyss is launched.

If you wish to catch the movie by way of Cineworld or Vue you’ll have to attend some time (crocodile) – with these two chains each pushing again their reopening dates to 31st July, citing a scarcity of recent releases – nevertheless it’s attainable that after they do open the movie might nonetheless be proven,

What is Black Water: Abyss about?



The movie centres on an adventure-mad couple who invite their pals on an exploration at a distant, uncharted cave system in Northern Australia.

The expedition begins to go South when a tropical storm approaches and the group abseil right into a cave for canopy – solely, they quickly discover that they are trapped, with the caves shortly flooding because the storm rages on.

And that’s not the half of it: the gang quickly discover that they aren’t alone in the cave, it is additionally populated by a gaggle of hungry crocodiles – how lengthy earlier than all of them snap underneath strain.

Who is in the solid of Black Water: Abyss?



One of many stars, Jessica McNamee, has earlier for showing in a survival film that includes a lethal water-dwelling animal having been in the solid for Jason Statham movie The Meg, whereas different roles embody portraying Australian tennis legend Margaret Courtroom in Battle of the Sexes.

Becoming a member of her in the solid are former House and Away star Luke Mitchell – who extra not too long ago portrayed Lincoln Campbell in Marvel’s Brokers of SHIELD and Amali Golden, whose credit embody Australian drama collection Bloom and small roles in Thor: Ragnarok and The Invisible Man.

And the principle solid is rounded out by Anthony J. Sharpe, greatest identified for his recurring position as Cecil Yates on Miss Fisher’s Homicide Mysteries, and Benjamin Hoetjes who beforehand starred on The Code.