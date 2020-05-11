When is Boris Johnson speaking to MPs immediately? How to watch on TV and online

After addressing the nation final night time with the most recent recommendation pertaining to the coronavirus lockdown, Boris Johnson will probably be speaking to MPs immediately to additional define the brand new pointers.

Some critics have labelled yesterday’s recommendation complicated and will probably be hoping for extra readability immediately, with the federal government set to publish its official pointers and the Prime Minister offering a tough plan for alleviating the lockdown and re-starting the economic system in England.

Right here’s how one can watch Johnson’s deal with to MPs on TV…

What time is Boris Johnson speaking to MPs?

The Prime Minister is scheduled to seem earlier than the Home of Commons at 3:30pm, to additional define the brand new COVID-19 alert system and the plans for alleviating the lockdown by re-opening some non-essential retailers within the close to future.

How can I watch Boris Johnson’s speech to MPs?

There are a selection of the way you possibly can tune in to hear the most recent from the Prime Minister.

In a late change to the TV schedules, a BBC Information Particular will probably be airing on BBC One from 3pm – incorporating Johnson’s Commons deal with.

You can too watch on BBC Parliament, the channel devoted to the goings on within the Home of Commons – both on your TV or stay on BBC iPlayer.

In the meantime the deal with will even be broadcast in full on the BBC Information web site.

