When is Boris Johnson’s coronavirus briefing? How to watch it on TV

Boris Johnson and members of his cupboard are actually giving day by day authorities briefings providing the newest steering to the general public amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister introduced he had examined constructive for coronavirus on Twitter on Friday 27th March. He nonetheless intends to lead the day by day briefings from residence.

Right here’s how one can watch right now’s briefing…

What time is right now’s coronavirus briefing?

It is but to be introduced when precisely Boris Johnson will deal with the nation right now (Friday 27 March). Yesterday’s briefing was at 4:15pm.

The standard briefings aren’t at a set time each day, however all the time happen in some unspecified time in the future between 4pm and 6pm – often pretty shut to 5pm.

The place can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

Johnson’s deal with to the nation this afternoon shall be broadcast on BBC One.

The standard day by day briefings are broadcast dwell on the BBC Information 24 channel, whereas the BBC has additionally scheduled a particular coronavirus BBC Information programme every day that options the day by day briefing.

What shall be included in right now’s briefing?

It’s not but clear, however Johnson is usually joined by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance, as well as to members of his cupboard, reminiscent of chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Will Boris Johnson be on the coronavirus briefing?

Following the information that Johnson had examined constructive for coronavirus, the prime minister will proceed to “lead the nationwide fightback towards coronavirus” from residence.

He is anticipated to lead right now’s (Friday 27th March) briefing while in self-isolation, as his signs are “delicate” however we are going to replace you if that adjustments.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Sure. Johnson introduced he examined constructive for Covid-19 on Friday 27th March by way of a video on his Twitter account.

He stated: “I’ve developed delicate signs of the coronavirus, let’s simply say a temperature and a persistent cough and, on the recommendation of the Chief Medical Officer, I’ve taken a check that has come out constructive so I’m working from residence and self-isolating, and that’s solely the fitting factor to do.

“However be in little doubt that I can proceed, thanks to the wizardry of contemporary know-how, to talk with all my high crew to lead the nationwide fightback towards coronavirus.”

Johnson went on to thank the “wonderful NHS workers” and in addition the police, social care staff, academics and extra working to “shield folks from the implications of coronavirus.”

You may watch the video under: