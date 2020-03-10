When is Boundless on Amazon Prime Video? What’s it about?

With Netflix’s Cash Heist gaining worldwide consideration on Netflix, Amazon are hoisting the sails on their very own Spanish sequence Boundless. A co-production with Spanish broadcaster RTVE, the big-budget historic epic will recreate the primary try and show the world was spherical – a subject nonetheless contested 500 years later…

Right here’s every little thing we learn about Boundless.

When is Boundless on Amazon Prime Video?

The swashbuckling sequence is set to launch someday in 2021.

Who is within the solid of Boundless?

No solid members have been introduced simply but, although the sequence will probably be casting native Spanish audio system.

What is Boundless about?

Boundless will dramatise the 16th Century voyage of Spain’s Juan Sebastián Elcano and Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, who tried to circumnavigate the world to disprove the broadly held perception that the Earth was flat. Nonetheless, of the 239 males and 5 ships that set off, solely eight sailors returned on the one surviving vessel the Nao Victoria.

No expense appears to be like to be spared because the Victoria and Trinidad ships can be reconstructed, and a duplicate of the Nao Victoria – the primary ship to circle the globe – can be utilized by the manufacturing. Filming may also happen in summer time 2020 at key historic places the Dominican Republic, the Canaries and the Basque Nation (in addition to the UK’s very personal, considerably much less unique Pinewood Studios).

The sequence can be directed by Simon West, who is no stranger to massive budgets having helmed blockbusters Con Air and The Expendables 2.

Ricardo Cabornero, head of Prime Video Content material, Amazon Spain, mentioned: “We’re excited to take part in a mission of this scale during which one in all historical past’s most unimaginable journeys can be dropped at many individuals all over the world by way of Amazon Prime Video.

“The sequence, directed by famend director Simon West, will rely with all technical sources to be a manufacturing stuffed with motion and epic.”

How can I watch Boundless?

All 4 episodes of Boundless can be out there to stream on Amazon Prime Video.