When is Britain’s Got Talent again? Golden Buzzer, start time and everything you need to know

Get your golden buzzers out as Britain’s Got Talent will again on ITV in 2020 for its fourteenth collection.

The fact competitors, which found Susan Boyle, Variety and Misplaced Voice Man, has began filming the upcoming collection and tickets to see the dwell auditions are actually accessible.

Right here’s everything we know to date in regards to the upcoming collection.

When is Britain’s Got Talent’s start date?

The brand new collection began at 8pm on Saturday 11th of April.

The audition episodes air on ITV each Saturday at 8pm.

Who’re the Britain’s Got Talent 2020 Golden Buzzer acts?

We’ll maintain you up to date with who has been chosen because the Golden Buzzers for the judges and Ant and Dec proper right here.

To this point, we’ve had two Golden Buzzers confirmed: David Walliams and Ant and Dec.

David made his selection within the first week after a massively emotional efficiency from Signal Alongside With Us.

Whereas everybody was left in tears, David pressed his Golden Buzzer for the gifted act.

In week two of the auditions, Ant and Dec rushed on to stage to press theirs for Jon Courtenay.

The Chorley comic gained over hearts with a track about his life.

Simon Cowell made his decide in week three of the auditions, with famous person singer, Religion Ifil.

The teenager carried out an unimaginable model of Tina Turner’s Proud Mary and Simon couldn’t wait to press his buzzer for the hopeful.

Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzers are nonetheless to come.

Who’re the presenters on Britain’s Got Talent?

Britain’s favorite double act Ant & Dec are again to current the present this yr. The presenters, who’ve hosted the expertise competitors since its debut in 2007, are additionally identified for being the faces of I’m A Superstar…Get Me Out of Right here! and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night time Takeaway.

This collection can be Anthony McPartlin’s second yr again on Britain’s Got Talent after he stepped away from his TV commitments to get better from a painkiller dependancy in 2018. Declan Donnelly hosted the dwell exhibits of the twelfth collection by himself.

The duo is reportedly set to signal a brand new £40 million take care of ITV to safe their roles on I’m A Superstar…Get Me Out of Right here!, BGT and Saturday Night time Takeaway.

When is the Britain’s Got Talent remaining?

ITV has not but confirmed the date of the BGT finale, however lately, it happened originally of June.

On account of the coronavirus pandemic, ITV introduced they might be delaying the dwell factor of Britain’s Got Talent, so we might even see the finale later in 2020.

Who gained the final collection of Britain’s Got Talent?

Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery gained the 2019 collection of the fact competitors together with his singing expertise. The 89-year-old grew to become the oldest ever winner of BGT and has since launched an album.

Magician Ben Hart got here in third place on the thirteenth collection and mentalist X, often known as Marc Spelmann, got here in second.

Who’re the judges on Britain’s Got Talent?

Music mogul Simon Cowell, actress Amanda Holden, singer Alesha Dixon, comic David Walliams can be returning to the BGT judging panel for an additional yr of stunning, shocking and stellar auditions.

Amanda Holden, who has been a decide on the present since 2007, reportedly signed a £three million deal to proceed on BGT for an additional three years originally of this yr.

When did the auditions going down?

BGT’s dwell auditions happened in each London and Manchester over January and February. The London auditions have been staged in The London Palladium, positioned in Soho, and the Manchester auditions have been at The Lowry – a theatre in Salford Quays.

Listed below are the dates and instances that auditions happened:

Auditions at The London Palladium:

Saturday 18 th January – 2pm

January – 2pm Saturday 18 th January – 6.30pm

January – 6.30pm Sunday 19 th January – 2pm

January – 2pm Sunday 19 th January – 6.30pm

January – 6.30pm Monday 20 th January – 2pm

January – 2pm Monday 20 th January – 6.30pm

January – 6.30pm Wednesday 22 nd January – 2pm

January – 2pm Wednesday 22 nd January – 6.30pm

January – 6.30pm Thursday 23 nd January – 2pm

January – 2pm Thursday 23nd January – 6.30pm

Auditions on the Lowry, in Manchester:

Wednesday 5 th February – 2pm

February – 2pm Wednesday 5 th February – 6.30pm

February – 6.30pm Thursday 6 th February – 2pm

February – 2pm Thursday 6 th February – 6.30pm

February – 6.30pm Friday 7 th February – 2pm

February – 2pm Friday 7 th February – 6.30pm

February – 6.30pm Sunday 9 th February – 2pm

February – 2pm Sunday 9 th February – 6.30pm

February – 6.30pm Monday 10 th February – 2pm

February – 2pm Monday 10th February – 6.30pm

How can I get tickets to the BGT dwell auditions?

If you need to be within the BGT audition viewers for the long run, you can apply for tickets at The Applause Retailer web site, however be fast – it sells out rapidly.

All tickets are free and viewers members are chosen on a first-come-first-served foundation. The minimal age restrict is 12 years previous and any kids below the age of 18 have to be companied by an grownup.