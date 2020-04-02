When is Britain’s Got Talent back on TV?

One other yr, one other sequence of Britain’s Got Talent – Simon Cowell’s leisure juggernaut will certainly be returning for a formidable 14th sequence this month.

After the screening of experimental spin-off Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions final yr, the sequence is going back to fundamentals with the same old – however nonetheless in style – method of audition rounds, golden buzzers and stay finals.

So if you happen to can’t wait to your television display to be full of dancing canines, daring magicians and shocking singers as soon as extra, right here’s what that you must find out about Britain’s Got Talent’s return…

When will Britain’s Got Talent be back on TV?

Followers gained’t have to attend too lengthy, because the 14th sequence is simply across the nook.

The brand new sequence will air at 8pm on Saturday 11th of April.

ITV introduced the information immediately on their official Twitter.

“Confirmed: Britain’s Got Talent returns Saturday 11 April at 8pm on ITV #bgt @antanddec” they wrote alongside the well-known BGT emblem.

Confirmed: Britain’s Got Talent returns Saturday 11 April at 8pm on ITV #bgt @antanddec pic.twitter.com/AD3traHYHl — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) April 1, 2020

Filming for the 2020 sequence started on Saturday 11th January and ended on Monday 10th February.

That’s it! Auditions for #BGT 2020 have come to an finish and we are able to’t wait to indicate you all of the enjoyable we’ve had. There’s been some INCREDIBLE acts on our stage … ???? Watch this house – it’s all coming to your screens later this yr! ???????? pic.twitter.com/xWjqKT1KOg — Britain’s Got Talent (@BGT) February 10, 2020

Social media posts from the judges confirmed that deliberation day occurred in late February – so all filming is accomplished and dusted prepared for the stay exhibits.

Nevertheless long-running spin-off Britain’s Got Extra Talent with Stephen Mulhern won’t be returning to TV screens, after ITV introduced the companion present will transfer on-line.

Final yr’s sequence was gained by singing Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery, who grew to become the present’s oldest winner at 89 years outdated. He has since launched an album and carried out on The Royal Selection Present and Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.

You may take a look at a few of this yr’s eccentric – and in some instances, death-defying – acts within the present’s newest trailer right here.

Will Britain’s Got Talent be cancelled resulting from coronavirus?

Sadly, BGT has grow to be one of many newest exhibits to be affected by coronavirus.

ITV beforehand mentioned they have been looking for a method to make the stay exhibits work, as the newest authorities recommendation instructed everybody to remain at residence save for very distinctive circumstances.

Nevertheless, the stay exhibits will now be moved to later within the yr amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An ITV spokesperson mentioned: “The Britain’s Got Talent audition exhibits will broadcast on ITV within the subsequent few weeks.

“We have now been working with the good manufacturing groups at Thames and Syco to discover a approach of creating the stay finals work, which have been resulting from be broadcast on the finish of Could.

“Nevertheless, in gentle of the newest authorities well being tips and consistent with our precedence of safeguarding the well-being of everybody concerned in our programmes, manufacturing of the stay exhibits can’t go forward as deliberate. The stay finals will subsequently be broadcast later within the yr.”

Britain’s Got Talent will return to ITV on April 11 at 8pm. In the event you’re on the lookout for extra to observe take a look at our TV information.