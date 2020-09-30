When is Call the Midwife back for Christmas and series 10?

Whereas 2020 has been a horrible 12 months to date, there’s lastly some excellent news eventually for Call the Midwife followers – filming for the upcoming Christmas particular has formally wrapped! The staff behind the BBC’s long-running interval drama introduced by way of Fb that filming had been accomplished, with a photograph of Leonie Elliot (Lucille) and Zephryn Taitte (Cyril), writing that the episode is their “private reward” to viewers and that “all of the most necessary issues in life stay true and fixed, no matter the uncertainties of a altering world”. Now we all know the midwives of Nonnatus Home will likely be back for Christmas, we simply have to fret about series 10, which the solid and crew are starting to movie now. Manufacturing on each the Christmas particular and the drama’s tenth series was as a consequence of begin after series 9 was filmed in February, nonetheless a month later, COVID-19 shut down units throughout the world. Now that filming is lastly underway for series 10, right here’s every part we find out about the upcoming episodes and once we’re more likely to see the East Finish midwives. When will Call the Midwife be back? CONFIRMED: The 90-minute Call the Midwife Christmas particular will air on twenty fifth December 2020, with series 10 in early 2021. The Call the Midwife staff introduced on Fb at the finish of September that filming for the Christmas Particular had formally wrapped, posting a photograph of Leonie Elliot (Lucille) and Zephryn Taitte (Cyril) in celebration of the information. NEWS!! Call the Midwife completes filming on its new Christmas Particular!!????????????❤️????????????????????Hey all!At present we handed an… Posted by Call the Midwife on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 “Though there is nonetheless a lot post-production work to do on the episode – modifying, sound, music, and so on – these jobs are a lot simpler to do underneath any distancing restrictions,” the put up learn. “So we as soon as once more guarantee you that we actually WILL be seeing you at Christmas!” How has coronavirus affected Call the Midwife? After series 9, we anticipated the drama to return (in accordance with its normal timetable) in December 2020, with a Christmas particular (set in Poplar) and then series 10 from January 2021. Nevertheless, in March 2020, filming for Call the Midwife was postponed as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, and no one was 100% positive when it will be secure to return to filming. Government Producer Dame Pippa Harris mentioned in a press release on the present’s Fb web page: “Very sadly, we now have needed to postpone the filming of this 12 months’s Call the Midwife Christmas Particular and series 10. Our precedence is the security of our superb solid and crew, and we don’t consider that capturing at the present time is possible or accountable. “Nevertheless, the second the state of affairs improves, the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus Home will likely be back on their bikes, bringing infants into the world and pleasure into your dwelling rooms. We ship our warmest like to the worldwide Call the Midwife household, and sit up for being back in Poplar quickly.” However although followers had been fearful, the staff behind Call the Midwife was decided to ship the festive episode in time for Christmas. Author and creator Heidi Thomas informed RadioTimes.com in April forward of our ‘Call the Midwife Unite’ RadioTimes.com watchalongs: “Scripts are nonetheless being written, and we are going to begin filming as quickly as circumstances enable. The Christmas Particular is our absolute precedence, and we’re decided to get it on display screen on Christmas Day.” And Call the Midwife producer Annie Tricklebank informed us in Might that followers might “completely, undoubtedly” nonetheless hope to see the Christmas particular: “We’re going to make it and it’s going to be on the air on Christmas Day.” They had been true to their phrase – and in August 2020, Call the Midwife restarted filming. Heidi Thomas mentioned: “Everybody is overjoyed to be whisking the mud sheets off Nonnatus Home and getting back to filming after lockdown. It is a specific thrill to have the ability to ship the Christmas Particular on time, simply as we promised at the begin of the pandemic. We’re very a lot a household at Call the Midwife, and like households in all places, we now have missed one another. “We are going to now be placing extra love and vitality into our work than ever and can’t wait to share series ten with our unbelievable, loyal viewers.” One direct influence of the pandemic, nonetheless, is that series 10 has been diminished to seven hour-long episodes as a substitute of the anticipated (and normal) eight episodes. Are they filming Call the Midwife? Sure! Lots of the solid have shared updates from set, and Stephen McGann additionally put collectively a particular behind-the-scenes video the place he chats with the solid. Right here’s Leonie Elliott wanting radiant as Nurse Lucille on thirty first August, the first day of filming: Annnnnd we’re off!! #CallTheMidwife principal solid filming has formally begun! ????????????♥️ Our great Lucille (@Leonie_Elliott ) poses for the conventional clapperboard shot ????, and reveals the very first of our modifications to come back … a wonderful new hairdo!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s2sZAV74HH — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) August 31, 2020 In September, Jenny Agutter additionally shared a press release: “I’ve simply began filming on Call the Midwife & am so comfortable to be back at Nonnatus home, seeing all the solid & crew, albeit six toes aside following all the tips! However we’re delighted to be engaged on our Christmas Particular. Can’t give something away, however however it’s beautiful script and the circus involves Poplar.” Shelagh Turner actress Laura Important additionally shared a selfie, writing on Instagram: “These selfies had been taken final week, throughout pre-production of Call the Midwife, and back in a trailer once more, after a hair and make up take a look at and earlier than heading to a dressing up becoming. It was so nice to see Shelagh beginning to kind and wanting back at me once more, even from behind a masks! It’s just a little bit completely different with a number of protocols now, however Call the Midwife series 10 has began filming and I’ve my first correct day back in the present day!” And Daniel Laurie, who performs Reggie, gave us a sneak peak at his Christmas jumper… I am so comfortable to be back with the @CallTheMidwife1 household filming the Christmas Day particular for you all! pic.twitter.com/uVMmcquNEC — Daniel Laurie (@Laurie1Daniel) August 27, 2020 What is going to occur in the Call the Midwife Christmas particular? It appears to be like like the present has some massive storylines in retailer for Sister Monica Joan, Nurse Trixie Franklin, Nurse Phyllis Crane and Shelagh Turner. Heard the information? #CallTheMidwife has recommenced filming!! ???????? ???????? ???? In the meantime at Nonnatus, Dr Turner (@StephenMcGann) has a fast message for our followers about the new Christmas Particular… ???????? ???? FULL STORY HERE: https://t.co/WQAkSiqM7F pic.twitter.com/EMHvyDScJq — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) August 18, 2020 “This 12 months’s Christmas Particular is set in December 1965,” say the present’s producers. “Everybody at Nonnatus Home is wanting ahead to conventional celebrations with all the trimmings, however nothing goes fairly to plan. Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to obtain a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas reward. “In the meantime, a shock reunion for Shelagh includes her in a deeply transferring start, and the Circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences, and an thrilling journey for Nurse Crane.” (And in case you had been questioning, a Marriage Bureau is “an institution which arranges introductions between individuals who wish to get married.”) It could even be time to pre-order the tissues, as Stephen McGann mentioned the script had him “laughing” and “weeping”… At present the #CallTheMidwife Christmas Particular script arrived in my inbox. So, in fact, I’ve simply spent the late afternoon laughing, and then weeping, and then laughing a bit extra, and then weeping once more… Lord, it is SO GOOD to be back. Cannot wait for you to see this. xx — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) August 21, 2020 Who will star in Call the Midwife? The Christmas Particular solid will embrace Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane), Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan), Fenella Woolgar (Sister Hilda), Ella Bruccoleri (Sister Frances), Helen George (Trixie), Laura Important (Shelagh Turner), Leonie Elliott (Lucille), Stephen McGann (Dr Turner), Cliff Parisi (Fred), Annabelle Apsion (Violet), Georgie Glen (Miss Higgins), Max Macmillan (Timothy), Daniel Laurie (Reggie) and Zephryn Taitte (Cyril). As a visitor actor, it’ll additionally embrace former Physician Who actor Peter Davison, who joins the solid as circus ringmaster Mr Percival. ITV The Christmas particular will not, nonetheless, embrace Jennifer Kirby (Nurse Valerie Dyer), who sadly has determined to depart the present. “After 4 joyful years spent with Call the Midwife I’ve determined to say goodbye to Nonnatus, Val, and the great solid, crew and manufacturing staff,” Kirby introduced in August. “The programme is really a nationwide treasure, and it can all the time be an enormous honour for me to have been part of one thing so great. I can’t wait to maintain watching our beloved Nonnatuns from the different aspect of the display screen. Lengthy stay Call the Midwife. So lengthy chicks.” To date, it stays to be seen how she will likely be written out of the present. What is going to occur in Call the Midwife series 10? After Christmas 1965, the subsequent eight episodes of Call the Midwife will likely be set in 1966. And whereas we don’t but know precisely what is going to occur in the new series, we do know a few of the historic occasions that occur in that point interval. For one factor, we’re virtually actually getting England’s World Cup win. On thirtieth July of that 12 months, England beat West Germany at Wembley 4-2, watched by a UK tv viewers of round 32 million. (To place that into context, the complete inhabitants was 55 million. In order that’s loads.) Heidi Thomas informed us earlier than series 9 that the present “mustn’t do any sporting tales” for 1965, as a result of “I do know that England will win the World Cup in 1966.” However what we don’t know is whether or not Call the Midwife will point out the headline-grabbing incident in the run-up to the World Cup, when the trophy was stolen from Westminster Central Corridor; it was later recovered by a canine named Pickles who discovered it wrapped in previous newspaper underneath a hedge. The World Cup was not the solely massive occasion of 1966, in fact. In March, there was a snap normal election, with Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson gaining the comfy majority he wanted. However he had loads on his plate, what with occasions in “Rhodesia” (the unrecognised state in southern Africa run by the white minority authorities of Ian Smith) and friction with US President Lyndon B Johnson over Vietnam and extra. At residence, this was additionally a time of main social change and reform. Then there was the Aberfan catastrophe; one morning in October, a mountain of coal waste collapsed onto Pantglas Junior Faculty in Aberfan, Wales, killing 116 youngsters and 28 adults. The tragedy is positive to the touch a number of hearts at Nonnatus Home. Heidi Thomas has additionally indicated that we’ll proceed to come across altering social and authorized attitudes in the run-up to some necessary laws. She’s beforehand informed us: “What I do know is that once we get to series 11 will probably be 1967, so abortion will likely be legalised and homosexuality will likely be legalised, and these are massive staging posts in trendy social historical past, so I do know we’ll be referencing these and we is perhaps referencing the journey in the direction of these issues. “There was plenty of public debate about the modifications in society, so I do know in a really normal means that the change that has fuelled us to date will take us ahead.” Will there be one other series of Call the Midwife? The drama has already been re-commissioned by the BBC for each series 10 and 11. Which means the present will likely be on air till not less than 2022. Every series was initially commissioned for eight episodes, together with their Christmas specials – though series 10 will now be seven episodes lengthy. The deal was truly introduced back in March 2019, simply after series eight – so author Heidi Thomas has been in a position to plan out some long-term storylines throughout not less than three series. “It is truly beautiful to have some certainty, as a result of I really feel Call the Midwife is fuelled by character and character growth,” the present’s creator informed RadioTimes.com. “I imply, I’ve cherished the gradual burn of Lucille’s romance with Cyril, for instance. Hopefully that’s one thing that we will spool out at a pure tempo. When you solely have one series commissioned at a time, it’s generally a bit tempting to form of rush by way of every part, and not savour your tales and not let individuals develop up slowly. So I feel it’s actually beautiful truly, it’s an incredible privilege.” Is Nonnatus Home being knocked down? We don’t know! In the finale, Nonnatus Home did safe a victory after Nurse Trixie Franklin (Helen George) made a passionate speech and persuaded the authorities to not demand unattainable lease or slash the Order’s finances. However this keep of execution solely lasts for a 12 months. And the constructing itself is nonetheless due for demolition in the subsequent two years, as the surrounding streets are bulldozed to make means for new growth. “It displays what was occurring in the East Finish at the moment, and certainly what occurred to the authentic order of nuns who had been primarily based there and whose work impressed our series,” mentioned Heidi Thomas as she mentioned the destiny of Nonnatus Home at the Radio Occasions Covers Social gathering. “I feel it will not really feel very sensible in the event that they weren’t underneath some kind of risk. Their premises are rented, we all know they’ve already needed to transfer as soon as earlier than due to an unexploded bomb that then exploded. And now every part is being torn down round them.” Should you’re wanting for extra to look at, try our helpful TV Information.

