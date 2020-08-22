When is Call the Midwife back for Christmas and series 10?

When Call the Midwife series 9 wrapped up on BBC One back in February 2020, we might hardly have imagined how a lot (and how rapidly) the world was about to vary. However by the finish of the following month, manufacturing for the Call the Midwife Christmas particular and series 10 had been postponed in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

After which got here excellent news! In August 2020, after a five-month delay, the doorways of Nonnatus Home have been reopened and filming was formally in a position start.

Naturally, followers have been questioning what this implies for the present. Right here’s what we all know:

When will Call the Midwife be back?

UPDATE: The 90-minute Call the Midwife Christmas particular will air on 25th December 2020, with series 10 in early 2021.

How has coronavirus affected Call the Midwife?

After series 9, we anticipated the drama to return (in keeping with its traditional timetable) in December 2020, with a Christmas particular (set in Poplar) and then series 10 from January 2021. Nonetheless, in March 2020, filming for Call the Midwife was postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and no one was 100% certain when it could be secure to return to filming.

Govt Producer Dame Pippa Harris stated in a press release on the present’s Fb web page: “Very sadly, we’ve needed to postpone the filming of this 12 months’s Call the Midwife Christmas Particular and series 10. Our precedence is the security of our superb solid and crew, and we don’t consider that taking pictures at the present time is possible or accountable.

“Nonetheless, the second the state of affairs improves, the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus Home shall be back on their bikes, bringing infants into the world and pleasure into your residing rooms. We ship our warmest like to the worldwide Call the Midwife household, and stay up for being back in Poplar quickly.”

However although followers have been apprehensive, the workforce behind Call the Midwife was decided to ship the festive episode in time for Christmas. Author and creator Heidi Thomas instructed RadioTimes.com in April forward of our ‘Call the Midwife Unite’ RadioTimes.com watchalongs: “Scripts are nonetheless being written, and we are going to begin filming as quickly as circumstances enable. The Christmas Particular is our absolute precedence, and we’re decided to get it on display screen on Christmas Day.”

And Call the Midwife producer Annie Tricklebank instructed us in Might that followers might “completely, undoubtedly” nonetheless hope to see the Christmas particular: “We’re going to make it and it’s going to be on the air on Christmas Day.”

They have been true to their phrase – and in August 2020, Call the Midwife restarted filming.

Heidi Thomas stated: “Everybody is overjoyed to be whisking the mud sheets off Nonnatus Home and getting back to filming after lockdown. It is a selected thrill to have the ability to ship the Christmas Particular on time, simply as we promised at the begin of the pandemic. We’re very a lot a household at Call the Midwife, and like households all over the place, we’ve missed one another.

“We are going to now be placing extra love and power into our work than ever and can’t wait to share series ten with our implausible, loyal viewers.”

One direct impression of the pandemic, nevertheless, is that series 10 has been decreased to seven hour-long episodes as an alternative of the anticipated (and traditional) eight episodes.

What is going to occur in the Call the Midwife Christmas particular?

It appears like the present has some massive storylines in retailer for Sister Monica Joan, Nurse Trixie Franklin, Nurse Phyllis Crane and Shelagh Turner.

“This 12 months’s Christmas Particular is set in December 1965,” say the present’s producers. “Everybody at Nonnatus Home is trying ahead to conventional celebrations with all the trimmings, however nothing goes fairly to plan. Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to obtain a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas reward.

“In the meantime, a shock reunion for Shelagh includes her in a deeply transferring start, and the Circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences, and an thrilling journey for Nurse Crane.”

(And in case you have been questioning, a Marriage Bureau is “an institution which arranges introductions between individuals who need to get married.”)

Who will star in Call the Midwife?

The Christmas Particular solid will embrace Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane), Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan), Fenella Woolgar (Sister Hilda), Ella Bruccoleri (Sister Frances), Helen George (Trixie), Laura Essential (Shelagh Turner), Leonie Elliott (Lucille), Stephen McGann (Dr Turner), Cliff Parisi (Fred), Annabelle Apsion (Violet), Georgie Glen (Miss Higgins), Max Macmillan (Timothy), Daniel Laurie (Reggie) and Zephryn Taitte (Cyril).

It would not, nevertheless, embrace Jennifer Kirby (Nurse Valerie Dyer), who sadly has determined to depart the present.

“After 4 joyful years spent with Call the Midwife I’ve determined to say goodbye to Nonnatus, Val, and the fantastic solid, crew and manufacturing workforce,” Kirby introduced in August.

“The programme is actually a nationwide treasure, and it would all the time be an enormous honour for me to have been part of one thing so fantastic. I can’t wait to maintain watching our beloved Nonnatuns from the different aspect of the display screen. Lengthy dwell Call the Midwife. So lengthy chicks.”

To date, it stays to be seen how she shall be written out of the present.

What is going to occur in Call the Midwife series 10?

After Christmas 1965, the subsequent eight episodes of Call the Midwife shall be set in 1966. And whereas we don’t but know precisely what is going to occur in the new series, we do know a few of the historic occasions that occur in that point interval.

For one factor, we’re nearly definitely getting England’s World Cup win. On 30th July of that 12 months, England beat West Germany at Wembley 4-2, watched by a UK tv viewers of round 32 million. (To place that into context, the complete inhabitants was 55 million. In order that’s quite a bit.)

Heidi Thomas instructed us earlier than series 9 that the present “mustn’t do any sporting tales” for 1965, as a result of “I do know that England will win the World Cup in 1966.” However what we don’t know is whether or not Call the Midwife will point out the headline-grabbing incident in the run-up to the World Cup, when the trophy was stolen from Westminster Central Corridor; it was later recovered by a canine named Pickles who discovered it wrapped in previous newspaper underneath a hedge.

The World Cup was not the solely massive occasion of 1966, in fact.

In March, there was a snap normal election, with Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson gaining the snug majority he wanted.

However he had quite a bit on his plate, what with occasions in “Rhodesia” (the unrecognised state in southern Africa run by the white minority authorities of Ian Smith) and friction with US President Lyndon B Johnson over Vietnam and extra. At house, this was additionally a time of main social change and reform.

Then there was the Aberfan catastrophe; one morning in October, a mountain of coal waste collapsed onto Pantglas Junior College in Aberfan, Wales, killing 116 youngsters and 28 adults. The tragedy is certain to the touch just a few hearts at Nonnatus Home.

Heidi Thomas has additionally indicated that we’ll proceed to come across altering social and authorized attitudes in the run-up to some necessary laws. She’s beforehand instructed us: “What I do know is that after we get to series 11 it is going to be 1967, so abortion shall be legalised and homosexuality shall be legalised, and these are massive staging posts in trendy social historical past, so I do know we’ll be referencing these and we is perhaps referencing the journey in the direction of these issues.

“There was a whole lot of public debate about the adjustments in society, so I do know in a really normal method that the change that has fuelled us up to now will take us ahead.”

Will there be one other series of Call the Midwife?

The drama has already been re-commissioned by the BBC for each series 10 and 11. Meaning the present shall be on air till a minimum of 2022. Every series was initially commissioned for eight episodes, together with their Christmas specials – though series 10 will now be seven episodes lengthy.

The deal was truly introduced back in March 2019, simply after series eight – so author Heidi Thomas has been in a position to plan out some long-term storylines throughout a minimum of three series.

“It is truly pretty to have some certainty, as a result of I really feel Call the Midwife is fuelled by character and character growth,” the present’s creator instructed RadioTimes.com. “I imply, I’ve beloved the sluggish burn of Lucille’s romance with Cyril, for instance. Hopefully that’s one thing that we will spool out at a pure tempo. When you solely have one series commissioned at a time, it’s generally a bit tempting to sort of rush via every little thing, and not savour your tales and not let folks develop up slowly. So I feel it’s actually pretty truly, it’s an important privilege.”

Is Nonnatus Home being knocked down?

We don’t know!

In the finale, Nonnatus Home did safe a victory after Nurse Trixie Franklin (Helen George) made a passionate speech and persuaded the authorities to not demand inconceivable hire or slash the Order’s funds. However this keep of execution solely lasts for a 12 months.

And the constructing itself is nonetheless due for demolition in the subsequent two years, as the surrounding streets are bulldozed to make method for new growth.

“It displays what was occurring in the East Finish at the moment, and certainly what occurred to the unique order of nuns who have been primarily based there and whose work impressed our series,” stated Heidi Thomas as she mentioned the destiny of Nonnatus Home at the Radio Occasions Covers Get together.

“I feel it could not really feel very reasonable in the event that they weren’t underneath some kind of risk. Their premises are rented, we all know they’ve already needed to transfer as soon as earlier than due to an unexploded bomb that then exploded. And now every little thing is being torn down round them.”