When is Call the Midwife back for Christmas and series 10?

Call the Midwife has turn into a staple of Christmas tv, and fortunately the much-loved interval drama will likely be back for Christmas Day 2020 – though bringing it to our screens hasn’t been simple!

When series 9 wrapped up on BBC One back in February 2020, the solid and crew have been already gearing as much as begin manufacturing for the subsequent set of episodes. However by the finish of the following month, manufacturing for the Call the Midwife Christmas particular and series 10 had been postponed in the midst of a world pandemic.

After which got here excellent news! In August 2020, after a five-month delay, the doorways of Nonnatus Home have been reopened and filming was formally in a position start.

Naturally, followers have been questioning what this implies for the present. Right here’s what we all know:

When will Call the Midwife be back?

CONFIRMED: The 90-minute Call the Midwife Christmas particular will air on twenty fifth December 2020, with series 10 in early 2021.

How has coronavirus affected Call the Midwife?

After series 9, we anticipated the drama to return (in response to its ordinary timetable) in December 2020, with a Christmas particular (set in Poplar) and then series 10 from January 2021. Nevertheless, in March 2020, filming for Call the Midwife was postponed as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, and no person was 100% positive when it could be protected to return to filming.

Government Producer Dame Pippa Harris stated in a press release on the present’s Fb web page: “Very sadly, we have now needed to postpone the filming of this yr’s Call the Midwife Christmas Particular and series 10. Our precedence is the security of our superb solid and crew, and we don’t imagine that taking pictures at the present time is possible or accountable.

“Nevertheless, the second the scenario improves, the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus Home will likely be back on their bikes, bringing infants into the world and pleasure into your residing rooms. We ship our warmest like to the worldwide Call the Midwife household, and stay up for being back in Poplar quickly.”

However although followers have been fearful, the staff behind Call the Midwife was decided to ship the festive episode in time for Christmas. Author and creator Heidi Thomas instructed RadioTimes.com in April forward of our ‘Call the Midwife Unite’ RadioTimes.com watchalongs: “Scripts are nonetheless being written, and we’ll begin filming as quickly as circumstances enable. The Christmas Particular is our absolute precedence, and we’re decided to get it on display on Christmas Day.”

And Call the Midwife producer Annie Tricklebank instructed us in Could that followers may “completely, undoubtedly” nonetheless hope to see the Christmas particular: “We’re going to make it and it’s going to be on the air on Christmas Day.”

They have been true to their phrase – and in August 2020, Call the Midwife restarted filming.

Heidi Thomas stated: “Everybody is overjoyed to be whisking the mud sheets off Nonnatus Home and getting back to filming after lockdown. It is a selected thrill to have the ability to ship the Christmas Particular on time, simply as we promised at the begin of the pandemic. We’re very a lot a household at Call the Midwife, and like households in every single place, we have now missed one another.

“We’ll now be placing extra love and power into our work than ever and can’t wait to share series ten with our incredible, loyal viewers.”

One direct impression of the pandemic, nevertheless, is that series 10 has been decreased to seven hour-long episodes as an alternative of the anticipated (and ordinary) eight episodes.

Are they filming Call the Midwife?

Sure! A lot of the solid have shared updates from set, and Stephen McGann additionally put collectively a particular behind-the-scenes video the place he chats with the solid.

Right here’s Leonie Elliott trying radiant as Nurse Lucille on thirty first August, the first day of filming:

Annnnnd we’re off!! #CallTheMidwife principal solid filming has formally begun! ????????????♥️ Our great Lucille (@Leonie_Elliott ) poses for the conventional clapperboard shot ????, and reveals the very first of our modifications to return … a wonderful new hairdo!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s2sZAV74HH — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) August 31, 2020

In September, Jenny Agutter additionally shared a press release: “I’ve simply began filming on Call the Midwife & am so completely satisfied to be back at Nonnatus home, seeing all the solid & crew, albeit six ft aside following all the tips! However we’re delighted to be engaged on our Christmas Particular. Can’t give something away, however however it’s pretty script and the circus involves Poplar.”

Shelagh Turner actress Laura Fundamental additionally shared a selfie, writing on Instagram: “These selfies have been taken final week, throughout pre-production of Call the Midwife, and back in a trailer once more, after a hair and make up take a look at and earlier than heading to a fancy dress becoming. It was so nice to see Shelagh beginning to type and trying back at me once more, even from behind a masks! It’s a little bit bit completely different with plenty of protocols now, however Call the Midwife series 10 has began filming and I’ve my first correct day back at this time!”

And Daniel Laurie, who performs Reggie, gave us a sneak peak at his Christmas jumper…

I am so completely satisfied to be back with the @CallTheMidwife1 household filming the Christmas Day particular for you all! pic.twitter.com/uVMmcquNEC — Daniel Laurie (@Laurie1Daniel) August 27, 2020

What is going to occur in the Call the Midwife Christmas particular?

It seems to be like the present has some huge storylines in retailer for Sister Monica Joan, Nurse Trixie Franklin, Nurse Phyllis Crane and Shelagh Turner.

Heard the information? #CallTheMidwife has recommenced filming!! ???????? ???????? ???? In the meantime at Nonnatus, Dr Turner (@StephenMcGann) has a fast message for our followers about the new Christmas Particular… ???????? ???? FULL STORY HERE: https://t.co/WQAkSiqM7F pic.twitter.com/EMHvyDScJq — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) August 18, 2020

“This yr’s Christmas Particular is set in December 1965,” say the present’s producers. “Everybody at Nonnatus Home is trying ahead to conventional celebrations with all the trimmings, however nothing goes fairly to plan. Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to obtain a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas reward.

“In the meantime, a shock reunion for Shelagh includes her in a deeply shifting beginning, and the Circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences, and an thrilling journey for Nurse Crane.”

(And in case you have been questioning, a Marriage Bureau is “an institution which arranges introductions between individuals who wish to get married.”)

It could even be time to pre-order the tissues, as Stephen McGann stated the script had him “laughing” and “weeping”…

At present the #CallTheMidwife Christmas Particular script arrived in my inbox. So, after all, I’ve simply spent the late afternoon laughing, and then weeping, and then laughing a bit extra, and then weeping once more… Lord, it is SO GOOD to be back. Cannot wait for you to see this. xx — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) August 21, 2020

Who will star in Call the Midwife?

The Christmas Particular solid will embody Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane), Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan), Fenella Woolgar (Sister Hilda), Ella Bruccoleri (Sister Frances), Helen George (Trixie), Laura Fundamental (Shelagh Turner), Leonie Elliott (Lucille), Stephen McGann (Dr Turner), Cliff Parisi (Fred), Annabelle Apsion (Violet), Georgie Glen (Miss Higgins), Max Macmillan (Timothy), Daniel Laurie (Reggie) and Zephryn Taitte (Cyril).

As a visitor actor, it’ll additionally embody former Physician Who actor Peter Davison, who joins the solid as circus ringmaster Mr Percival.

ITV

The Christmas particular will not, nevertheless, embody Jennifer Kirby (Nurse Valerie Dyer), who sadly has determined to go away the present.

“After 4 joyful years spent with Call the Midwife I’ve determined to say goodbye to Nonnatus, Val, and the great solid, crew and manufacturing staff,” Kirby introduced in August.

“The programme is really a nationwide treasure, and it would all the time be an enormous honour for me to have been part of one thing so great. I can’t wait to maintain watching our beloved Nonnatuns from the different aspect of the display. Lengthy stay Call the Midwife. So lengthy chicks.”

To date, it stays to be seen how she will likely be written out of the present.

What is going to occur in Call the Midwife series 10?

After Christmas 1965, the subsequent eight episodes of Call the Midwife will likely be set in 1966. And whereas we don’t but know precisely what’s going to occur in the new series, we do know a few of the historic occasions that occur in that point interval.

For one factor, we’re nearly actually getting England’s World Cup win. On thirtieth July of that yr, England beat West Germany at Wembley 4-2, watched by a UK tv viewers of round 32 million. (To place that into context, the whole inhabitants was 55 million. In order that’s lots.)

Heidi Thomas instructed us earlier than series 9 that the present “mustn’t do any sporting tales” for 1965, as a result of “I do know that England will win the World Cup in 1966.” However what we don’t know is whether or not Call the Midwife will point out the headline-grabbing incident in the run-up to the World Cup, when the trophy was stolen from Westminster Central Corridor; it was later recovered by a canine named Pickles who discovered it wrapped in previous newspaper underneath a hedge.

The World Cup was not the solely huge occasion of 1966, after all.

In March, there was a snap common election, with Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson gaining the snug majority he wanted.

However he had lots on his plate, what with occasions in “Rhodesia” (the unrecognised state in southern Africa run by the white minority authorities of Ian Smith) and friction with US President Lyndon B Johnson over Vietnam and extra. At dwelling, this was additionally a time of main social change and reform.

Then there was the Aberfan catastrophe; one morning in October, a mountain of coal waste collapsed onto Pantglas Junior College in Aberfan, Wales, killing 116 youngsters and 28 adults. The tragedy is positive to the touch a couple of hearts at Nonnatus Home.

Heidi Thomas has additionally indicated that we’ll proceed to come across altering social and authorized attitudes in the run-up to some necessary laws. She’s beforehand instructed us: “What I do know is that after we get to series 11 it will likely be 1967, so abortion will likely be legalised and homosexuality will likely be legalised, and these are huge staging posts in fashionable social historical past, so I do know we’ll be referencing these and we is perhaps referencing the journey in the direction of these issues.

“There was a whole lot of public debate about the modifications in society, so I do know in a really common means that the change that has fuelled us thus far will take us ahead.”

Will there be one other series of Call the Midwife?

The drama has already been re-commissioned by the BBC for each series 10 and 11. Meaning the present will likely be on air till at the least 2022. Every series was initially commissioned for eight episodes, together with their Christmas specials – though series 10 will now be seven episodes lengthy.

The deal was really introduced back in March 2019, simply after series eight – so author Heidi Thomas has been capable of plan out some long-term storylines throughout at the least three series.

“It is really pretty to have some certainty, as a result of I really feel Call the Midwife is fuelled by character and character growth,” the present’s creator instructed RadioTimes.com. “I imply, I’ve beloved the gradual burn of Lucille’s romance with Cyril, for instance. Hopefully that’s one thing that we are able to spool out at a pure tempo. When you solely have one series commissioned at a time, it’s generally a bit tempting to form of rush via all the things, and not savour your tales and not let folks develop up slowly. So I believe it’s actually pretty really, it’s a terrific privilege.”

Is Nonnatus Home being knocked down?

We don’t know!

In the finale, Nonnatus Home did safe a victory after Nurse Trixie Franklin (Helen George) made a passionate speech and persuaded the authorities to not demand inconceivable lease or slash the Order’s finances. However this keep of execution solely lasts for a yr.

And the constructing itself is nonetheless due for demolition in the subsequent two years, as the surrounding streets are bulldozed to make means for new growth.

“It displays what was happening in the East Finish at the moment, and certainly what occurred to the unique order of nuns who have been based mostly there and whose work impressed our series,” stated Heidi Thomas as she mentioned the destiny of Nonnatus Home at the Radio Instances Covers Get together.

“I believe it could not really feel very reasonable in the event that they weren’t underneath some form of menace. Their premises are rented, we all know they’ve already needed to transfer as soon as earlier than due to an unexploded bomb that then exploded. And now all the things is being torn down round them.”