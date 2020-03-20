When is Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders? Fight date, undercard, watch on TV and live stream

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders are able to roll following prolonged talks over securing a bout in 2020.

Official affirmation of the bout is anticipated imminently with the four-division world champion out of Mexico set to take on the WBO Tremendous Middleweight champion Saunders in a hotly-anticipated conflict.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the most recent hypothesis on the Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders showdown.

When is Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders?

The combat was tipped to happen on Saturday 2nd Could 2020 however the coronavirus pandemic has slammed any likelihood of that happening as scheduled.

A brand new date is being scoped out, however reviews recommend Canelo might have already struck a deal to combat Gennady Golovkin to finish a trilogy sequence this yr, complicating issues considerably.

What time is Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders?

The place is Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders?

The combat could be anticipated to happen in North America.

Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders undercard

Watch Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders in UK

Saunders is a part of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing steady, which means the combat would seemingly be proven on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace.

Followers would have the ability to buy the combat for a one-off price if this seems to be the case.

Watch Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders in USA

Canelo signed a mega cope with DAZN in 2018.

He penned a five-year, 11-fight contract price £278million – essentially the most profitable contract in sports activities historical past.

The streaming service is out there in a month-to-month or annual plan with costs as little as $8.33 monthly.