When is Canelo Alvarez v GGG 3? Fight date, undercard, watch on TV and live stream

Canelo Alvarez is set to face Gennady Golovkin for the third time based on studies.

The announcement comes amid Canelo’s battle with Billy Joe Saunders being postponed in June.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing it is advisable learn about Canelo v GGG Three in addition to the implications for the Saunders showdown.

When is Canelo Alvarez v GGG 3?

The bout is being tipped to go forward in September 2020.

What time is Canelo Alvarez v GGG 3?

Begin occasions will likely be revealed nearer to the date.

The place is Canelo Alvarez v GGG 3?

The showdown is anticipated to happen on the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA – house of the Dallas Cowboys NFL franchise.

Canelo Alvarez v GGG Three undercard

Watch Canelo Alvarez v GGG Three in UK

Watch Canelo Alvarez v GGG Three in USA

US followers can watch the battle on DAZN.

What occurs to Canelo v Saunders?

It might be a merciless blow for Saunders to overlook out on his shot at Canelo.

Their bout has been postponed in June, and might not be do-able earlier than September. If this is the case, Canelo is prone to skip Saunders and transfer straight to GGG.

There’s an opportunity Saunders may rearrange a Canelo bout after the GGG trilogy battle, however that continues to be pure hypothesis.

The way to watch Canelo Alvarez v GGG 3?

Each Canelo and GGG are signed up with DAZN, that means they’ll stream the battle in America.

The final battle between the pair in 2018 was proven on BT Sport Field Workplace and might be the identical this time round.

Who gained Canelo Alvarez v GGG 1?

Canelo v GGG 1 led to a controversial draw between the superstars,

Golovkin outlanded Canelo in 10 of the 12 rounds through the 2017 bout however the break up determination from the judges brought about chaos.

Dave Moretti scored the battle 115–113 to Golovkin, whereas Don Trella went with 114-114, however Adalaide Byrd’s wild 118–110 rating in Canelo’s favour raised loads of eyebrows.

Who gained Canelo Alvarez v GGG 2?

The huge distinction in scorecards between the judges from the primary battle led to an inevitable second bout.

Nonetheless, it proved to be one other controversial night between the fighters as Canelo emerged victorious following one other judges’ determination.

The scores dominated 115-113, 115-113 and 114-114 in Canelo’s favour, although throughout 18 unofficial scorecards maintained by media personalities, 10 went in favour of GGG, seven led to a draw and just one urged Canelo had truly gained the battle.