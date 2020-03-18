When is Canelo v GGG 3? Watch on TV, live stream, UK start time, undercard

Canelo Alvarez is set to face Gennady Golovkin for the third time in keeping with reviews.

The announcement comes amid Canelo’s struggle with Billy Joe Saunders being postponed in June.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing it’s essential to find out about Canelo v GGG Three in addition to the implications for the Saunders showdown.

When is Canelo v GGG 3?

The bout is being tipped to go forward in September 2020.

Start occasions will likely be revealed nearer to the date.

The place is Canelo v GGG 3?

The showdown is anticipated to happen on the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas – dwelling of the Dallas Cowboys NFL franchise.

It may well maintain a large 80,000 followers and that’s earlier than further seating is prone to be added across the ring…

Canelo v GGG 3 undercard

TBC

What occurs to Canelo v Saunders?

It will be a merciless blow for Saunders to overlook out on his shot at Canelo.

Their bout has been postponed in June, and is probably not do-able earlier than September. If this is the case, Canelo is prone to skip Saunders and transfer straight to GGG.

There’s an opportunity Saunders might rearrange a Canelo bout after the GGG trilogy struggle, however that continues to be pure hypothesis.

How you can watch Canelo v GGG 3?

Each Canelo and GGG are signed up with DAZN, that means they’ll stream the struggle in America.

The final struggle between the pair in 2018 was proven on BT Sport Field Workplace and might be the identical this time round.

Who received Canelo v GGG 1?

Canelo v GGG 1 resulted in a controversial draw between the superstars,

Golovkin outlanded Canelo in 10 of the 12 rounds through the 2017 bout however the cut up determination from the judges induced chaos.

Dave Moretti scored the struggle 115–113 to Golovkin, whereas Don Trella went with 114-114, however Adalaide Byrd’s wild 118–110 rating in Canelo’s favour raised loads of eyebrows.

Who received Canelo v GGG 2?

The huge distinction in scorecards between the judges from the primary struggle led to an inevitable second bout.

Nevertheless, it proved to be one other controversial night between the fighters as Canelo emerged victorious following one other judges’ determination.

The scores dominated 115-113, 115-113 and 114-114 in Canelo’s favour, although throughout 18 unofficial scorecards maintained by media personalities, 10 went in favour of GGG, seven resulted in a draw and just one urged Canelo had truly received the struggle.