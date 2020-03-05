After greater than a yr of ready, the third season of Castlevania made its approach to Netflix in March 2020.

The animated present has confirmed successful each with current followers of the Konami video video games on which it is based mostly and on new converts – and so Netflix customers may need to know once they can count on a fourth run of the collection.

Right here’s all the things we all know to this point…

Will there be a fourth season of Castlevania on Netflix?

There’s not been an announcement but, however there’s definitely no scarcity of demand – the present’s lead author Warren Ellis claims that he’s already been inundated with requests for extra details about a fourth season.

CASTLEVANIA Season Three goes dwell Thursday, solely on @netflix . Additional particular because of all of the individuals who have been tweeting “it has been 84 years” at me since 2018 who are actually tweeting “however what about Season 4” pic.twitter.com/7Ka1Y1rXOH — Wᴀʀʀᴇɴ Eʟʟɪs (@warrenellis) March 3, 2020

Realistically, we gained’t have any official phrase in regards to the subsequent season till a short time after the third season debuts, as is widespread practise for many Netflix reveals.

When is Castlevania season 4 out on Netflix?

There was a roughly 15 month hole between seasons 1 and a couple of, after which an extra 16 month look forward to the third run – so if it is commissioned, a fourth season may in all probability be anticipated in some unspecified time in the future in the second half of 2021.

If we get wind of something extra actual, we’ll replace this web page accordingly.

Who will probably be within the voice forged of Castlevania season 4?

On condition that no official announcement is forthcoming as but, we’ve no information to report on any forged adjustments for the following collection.

It appears affordable to presume that we’ll see extra of the present’s primary stars – together with Richard Armitage (Trevor Belmont), James Callis (Adrian “Alucard” Tepes), Graham McTavish (Vlad Dracula Tepes) and Emily Swallow (Lisa Tepes), whereas there’s each probability we may see additional appearances from these forged members new to season three – reminiscent of Invoice Nighy (Saint Germain), Jason Isaacs (The Decide) and Lance Reddick (The Captain).

Even deceased characters may return – this is Castlevania in spite of everything…

As standard we’ll hold this web page up to date with the most recent casting information.