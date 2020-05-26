When is Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 on Channel 4?

Celebrity Gogglebox is a stroke of genius, isn’t it?

The format is already sensible. Throw within the likelihood to nostril round superstar homes whereas they’re doing one thing as regular as watching telly, and also you’re onto a winner.

Earlier sequence and specials have included Noel Gallagher, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell gathering around the field, in addition to everybody’s faves: Rylan and his mum Linda.

However with one other sequence simply across the nook, which celebs have taken the distant management baton this 12 months? And when can we see them on TV, watching TV?!

Which new celebrities are becoming a member of Celebrity Gogglebox in 2020?

You’ll by no means guess who they’ve managed to signal? Solely the King of the Jungle and his Queen, Harry and Sandra Redknapp! All of us really feel like we all know Sandra from Harry’s charming I’m A Celeb campfire tales about their life collectively, and we’re crossing our fingers the couple shall be watching telly whereas consuming a serving to of jam roly poly….

Additionally new to the present this sequence are presenter Laura Whitmore and her boyfriend, comic and Love Island voiceover genius Iain Stirling. You’ll additionally spot Zoe Ball and her son, Woody Cook dinner, who not too long ago competed on The Circle, in addition to former Olympic boxer Nicola Adams can even seem alongside her accomplice Ella.

Which celebrities are returning to Celebrity Gogglebox in 2020?

Again by in style demand, superstar couple Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon will return to the present, in addition to Denise Van Outen and her accomplice Eddie and Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw along with his niece, Liv.

When is Celebrity Gogglebox again on TV?

The Channel Four sequence returns for seven model new episodes on fifth June at 9pm.

Will the sequence be affected by lockdown?

Though the present is filmed near transmission, the non-celebrity model was in a position to go forward as deliberate, because of the truth that contributors movie of their family teams. Lockdown isn’t anticipated to make any noticeable distinction to the way in which in which you’ll be able to get pleasure from Celebrity Gogglebox.

The brand new sequence of Celebrity Gogglebox begins on fifth June on C4 at 9pm. To seek out out what else is on TV, take a look at our TV Information.