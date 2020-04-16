When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 again? Solid, staff and everything you need to know

Prepare to see 12 celebs stripped of their movie star standing to tackle the hardest problem of their lives, as Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins makes a return to Channel 4.

The well-known faces will embark on a gruelling course within the difficult terrain of Scotland’s distant island, Raasay, the place they are going to be uncovered to unforgiving climate, harsh panorama and unstable seas.

So when does it begin? Who is the chief teacher and his directing staff? And which celebs shall be stepping up to the plate?

Right here’s everything you need to know in regards to the new collection…

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on TV?

A launch date hasn’t been confirmed simply but for the 2020 collection, however judging by earlier years it’s trying prefer it could possibly be quickly.

The 2019 movie star model aired on Sunday April seventh, so we count on the 2020 version to kick off someday this month, if not in Could.

Comparable to the 2019 collection, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will air each Sunday at 9pm on Channel 4.

Every episode is an hour-long and shall be broadcast between 9 and 10 pm.

Who is within the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins forged?

The brand new movie star recruits shall be put by means of their paces and their day jobs will certainly appear far-off in the course of the course of.

However who’s collaborating?

Right here’s everything you need to know…

Katie Value Katie, 41, is a mannequin, businesswoman, singer, TV persona and creator. In 2004, she took half on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Right here, so, the mum-of-five might need had a bit of little bit of apply roughing it throughout her Jungle days… Joey Essex Former The Solely Means is Essex star first burst onto screens in 2011 as a forged member on the ITVBe present. However will the “Reem King” have the opportunity to go with out his faux tan for the problem? Anthea Turner Greatest identified for internet hosting Blue Peter and GMT, Anthea, 59, shall be taking over the SAS problem this 12 months. Helen Skelton Since 2014, Helen has been a presenter on Countryfile. However has nation life ready her for this problem? We’ll have to wait and see… Brendan Cole The ballroom dancer – who is finest identified for showing on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing – shall be swapping his dancing sneakers for some combats and mountain boots as he faces the gruelling course. John Fashanu Former premiership footballer John, 57, is one of many 12 celebs taking over the SAS problem. Nikki Sanderson Hollyoaks actress Nikki is ditching the glitz and glamour to participate in gruelling present. Jack Maynard Brother to singer Conor Maynard, the YouTube star grew to become fairly well-known in 2017 following his stint within the I’m A Celebrity jungle, which was brief lived following a Twitter scandal. Lauren Steadman Followers might recognise the 27-year-old for showing on Strictly in 2018. Outdoors of the BBC present, Lauren – who is a Paralympic athlete – has competed in three Summer season Paralympics, in each swimming and the paratriathlon. Locksmith Music artist Locksmith – actual identify Leon Rolle – is finest identified for being drum and bass band Rudimental’s DJ. Yasmin Evans Radio 1Xtra DJ Yasmine shall be swapping the DJ sales space for Scotland’s distant island of Raasay. Tony Bellew Former boxing champion Tony, 37, shall be taking over a really new problem in his life as he heads to Scotland for SAS.

Who is the Chief Teacher and the Directing Staff?

Placing the 12 celebs by means of their paces is Chief Teacher, Ant Middleton, and his group of Directing Staff, Cunning, Billy, Ollie and latest member Jay.

Middleton is a British former soldier, adventurer and tv presenter. He additionally appeared because the captain within the journey/reality-show Mutiny and the survival present Escape.

Talking of the most recent recruits, Middleton stated: “If these celebrities flip up with an ego, they gained’t final 24 hours. There aren’t any brief cuts, there aren’t any straightforward choices. They suppose they know what’s coming however belief me, they’re going to get absolutely the shock of their lives.”