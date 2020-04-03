When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 back?

Get able to see 12 celebs stripped of their superstar standing to tackle the hardest problem of their lives, as Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins makes a return to Channel 4.

The well-known faces will embark on a gruelling course within the difficult terrain of Scotland’s distant island, Raasay, the place they are going to be uncovered to unforgiving climate, harsh panorama and risky seas.

So when does it begin? Who is the chief teacher and his directing workers? And which celebs will probably be stepping as much as the plate?

Right here’s every thing it’s worthwhile to know in regards to the new sequence…

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on TV?

A launch date hasn’t been confirmed simply but for the 2020 sequence, however judging by earlier years it’s trying prefer it may very well be quickly.

The 2019 superstar model aired on Sunday April seventh, so we anticipate the 2020 version to kick off someday this month, if not in Might.

Just like the 2019 sequence, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will air each Sunday at 9pm on Channel 4.

Every episode is an hour-long and will probably be broadcast between 9 and 10 pm.

Who is the Chief Teacher and the Directing Employees?

Placing the 12 celebs by means of their paces is Chief Teacher, Ant Middleton, and his staff of Directing Employees, Cunning, Billy, Ollie and latest member Jay.

Middleton is a British former soldier, adventurer and tv presenter. He additionally appeared because the captain within the journey/reality-show Mutiny and the survival present Escape.

Talking of the most recent recruits, Middleton mentioned: “If these celebrities flip up with an ego, they gained’t final 24 hours. There aren’t any quick cuts, there aren’t any straightforward choices. They suppose they know what’s coming however belief me, they’ll get absolutely the shock of their lives.”

Who are the solid?

The brand new superstar recruits are TV personalities Katie Worth and Joey Essex; TV presenters, Anthea Turner and Helen Skelton; ballroom dancer, Brendan Cole; former Premiership Footballer, John Fashanu; Hollyoaks actress, Nikki Sanderson; Youtuber, Jack Maynard; Paralympic Athlete, Lauren Steadman; Rudimental DJ, Locksmith; Radio 1Xtra DJ, Yasmin Evans and former boxing champion, Tony Bellew.