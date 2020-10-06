When is Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins back on TV? Who will be in it?

Following a really gripping sequence in 2020, viewers have been anticipating the return of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Over a course of a number of weeks, followers watched as a choice of well-known faces underwent a few of the hardest challenges of their life, together with being doused in freezing water, listening to distressing noises and different arduous strategies.

So will the present be returning for an additional sequence? And if that’s the case, which courageous celebs will be taking on the problem this time spherical?

Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable to know.

What is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

The sequence, a spin off from civilian present SAS: Who Dares Wins, sees SAS workers put celebrities by way of their paces, recreating the SAS choice course of confronted by actual recruits. Chief Officer Ant Middleton leads the brutal challenges, which embody abseiling, permitting your self to be punched and never lashing out, and intense interrogation in an improvised kidnap state of affairs.

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins back on TV?

There is no official phrase on whether or not there will be a 3rd sequence of Celebrity SAS, however the present has proved widespread for Channel 4 and we’re anticipating it to return. The primary two sequence aired in April, so if C4 adopted the identical sample the present would doubtless air in April 2021. However who is aware of how lockdown will have an effect on the following sequence…

Sequence six of the non-celebrity model of the present movies in September. In case you suppose you’ve bought what it takes to move SAS choice, you possibly can apply for the sequence right here.

Which celebrities are the 2021 line-up?

The Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win 2021 line-up hasn’t been confirmed simply but. Nevertheless, some celebs have already been tipped for present.

Based on an insider, Ulrika Jonsson has signed up for the Channel 4 sequence.

“Ulrika is an enormous signing for SAS and she or he’s prepared to point out the world simply how powerful she is,” a supply advised The Solar.

“Her 4 youngsters inspired her to present the present a whirl. Of their eyes it’s actually cool. It is the hardest present on TV however everybody who indicators up finally ends up taking a lot away with them.

“It’s actually fulfilling so when Ulrika was requested she jumped on the probability.”

Who gained final 12 months’s sequence of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Final 12 months solely two celebrities made it by way of: Rudimental’s DJ Locksmith and Paralympian Lauren Steadman. Presenter Helen Skelton and actuality star Joey Essex fell on the last hurdle once they failed the interrogation spherical.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is anticipated to return to Channel 4 in 2021. To search out out what else is on, try our TV Information.