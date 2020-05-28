When is Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins back on TV? Who will be in it?

Celeb spin-offs don’t come extra gruelling and stunning than Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

In spite of everything, we’re unsure we actually fancy being dragged out of a automotive with a bag on our head in the identify of leisure!

Nonetheless, it makes compelling TV. So when will the gripping sequence return to our screens?

Right here’s the whole lot you have to know…

What is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

The sequence, a spin off from civilian present SAS: Who Dares Wins, sees SAS employees put celebrities by means of their paces, recreating the SAS choice course of confronted by actual recruits. Chief Officer Ant Middleton leads the brutal challenges, which embody abseiling, permitting your self to be punched and never lashing out, and intense interrogation in an improvised kidnap state of affairs.

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins back on TV?

There is no official phrase on whether or not there will be a 3rd sequence of Celebrity SAS, however the present has proved standard for Channel Four and we’re anticipating it to return. The primary two sequence aired in April, so if C4 adopted the identical sample the present would probably air in April 2021. However who is aware of how lockdown will have an effect on the following sequence…

Collection six of the non-celebrity model of the present movies in September. Should you suppose you’ve received what it takes to cross SAS choice, you’ll be able to apply for the sequence right here.

Who gained final 12 months’s sequence of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Final 12 months solely two celebrities made it by means of: Rudimental’s DJ Locksmith and Paralympian Lauren Steadman. Presenter Helen Skelton and actuality star Joey Essex fell on the closing hurdle after they failed the interrogation spherical.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is anticipated to return to Channel 4 in 2021. To search out out what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.