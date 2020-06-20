When is Celebrity Snoop Dogs on TV? Where I can I watch it?

Thanks to the genius at Channel Four who commissioned a present combining two of our favorite issues about lockdown – the chance to nostril round well-known folks’s homes after they zoom onto TV exhibits, and spending extra time with our pets.

Celebrity Snoop Dogs (the title itself ought to have earned somebody a pay rise) sees well-known folks’s pets flip tour guides – they carry a GoPro digital camera and present us round their proprietor’s residence whereas we now have to guess whose home we’re taking a look at. Assume By the Keyhole, however cuter.

Right here’s every part we all know up to now concerning the already legendary collection…

When is Celebrity Snoop Dogs on TV?

The present begins on C4 on Friday 26th June, airing weekly at 8.30pm. We can’t wait!

What is Celebrity Snoop Dogs about?

The thought is that we get a canine’s-eye view of their well-known proprietor’s homes, which within the case of some small doggies means we’re not going to see very a lot above ground degree! The pooches can take us beneath superstar beds, behind sofas and into the backyard, with a GoPro digital camera strapped to them, giving us sufficient clues to guess which well-known family we’re trying spherical. Some would possibly say it’s a little bit of a mad concept, and even C4 huge brass Sean Doyle calls it “splendidly ridiculous”.

“I didn’t need lockdown to stifle artistic conversations and Celebrity Snoop Dogs is an ideal instance of a reactive and out of doors of the field fee,” he says. “We’ve come up a splendidly ridiculous spin on filming in lockdown that solely Channel Four might get away with. We hope households get pleasure from taking part in alongside while getting a wholesome dose of doggy mischief and celebrities’ lush properties and residential interiors.”

The collection may even characteristic commentary from Grand Designs legend Kevin McCloud.

Which celebrities’ homes are featured in Celebrity Snoop Dogs?

The names of the celebrities opening up their entrance doorways are being saved beneath wraps for now, as viewers need to guess whose property they’re trying spherical. Nonetheless particulars have been launched of three of the doggies participating…

This is a rescue Lhasa Apso, whose identify is confidential for now. He likes sitting on prime of his proprietor after they’re doing press ups, stealing underwear and napping on garments. He additionally enjoys cheese.

We may even meet a 4-year previous Shar Pei who sits on the dinner desk for meal occasions, and a 12-year previous white fluffy combined breed who barks on the doorbell and loves fluffy toys.

Already Ob. Sessed.

Is there a trailer for Celebrity Snoop Dogs?

There positive is, and if the brief clip is something to go by, the present is set to be barking mad!

You can watch the complete trailer right here.

Is Snoop Doggy Dogg concerned with Celebrity Snoop Dogs?

Sadly not, however it’s a superb title for the present isn’t it?

Celebrity Snoop Dogs begins on Friday 26th June at 8.30pm on Channel 4.

To search out out what else is on at the moment, try our TV Information.