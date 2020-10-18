When is Channel 4 Lockdown debate on TV?

With the federal government having not too long ago introduced the brand new lockdown ‘tier’ system in a bid to curb the unfold of coronavirus, nearly everyone has had one thing to say on the matter.

Whether or not individuals assume the restrictions are too robust or don’t go far sufficient, it’s a difficulty that impacts everybody within the nation – and now Channel 4 has introduced a stay lockdown debate.

Divided Britain: The Lockdown Debate will embrace a specially-commissioned ballot that goals to offer a complete view of whether or not individuals consider present lockdown measures are too extreme or not robust sufficient. Channel 4 additionally says the survey will map the recognition of a so-called circuit break, opinions relating to the state of the financial system and the way the state of affairs has impacted on bodily and psychological well being.

“Because the divisions of opinion throughout the nation intensify, this vital debate will give a snapshot of public opinion on these not too long ago introduced restrictions and ask what ought to be subsequent for the UK?” mentioned Channel 4’s Head of Information and Present Affairs and Sport, Louisa Compton.

ITN Productions Managing Director Tv and Govt Producer, Ian Rumsey added: “This is a vital second for Britain and the battle in opposition to coronavirus. This debate will give an actual sense of what individuals all around the UK actually really feel – and the place they assume the priorities ought to lie.”

Learn on for every part you have to learn about Divided Britain: The Lockdown Debate, together with who’s presenting, who’s collaborating and when you possibly can watch it.

When is Divided Britain: The Lockdown Debate on TV?

The hour-long programme takes place this Sunday, 18th October at 6pm on Channel 4.

The debate might be filmed in Manchester and can happen in entrance of a fastidiously chosen stay socially-distanced viewers of individuals residing in the identical households.

Who’s collaborating in Divided Britain: The Lockdown Debate?

An actual checklist of names has not been supplied, however Channel 4 guarantees “politicians, enterprise house owners, medical doctors and scientists” will all be current to debate the essential points dealing with the UK.

Who is presenting Divided Britain: The Lockdown Debate?

Journalist and long-standing Channel 4 information anchor Krishnan Guru-Murphy will chair the debate.

Guru-Murphy has huge expertise with regards to presenting topical programmes on the channel, together with chief’s debates throughout basic election campaigns.

