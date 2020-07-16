When is Channel 5 thriller The Deceived on TV?

Intriguing-looking new thriller The Deceived is billed as a “sinister narrative of lust, manipulation and betrayal” – and it appears fairly promising.

Penned by Derry Women author Lisa McGee and her co-writer/husband Tobias Beer, it stars Emmett J Scanlan, Emily Reid, Catherine Walker and Paul Mescal.

When is The Deceived on TV?

4-part drama The Deceived will air later this 12 months (2020) on Channel 5.

The drama may even air on Virgin Media Tv in Eire.

What is The Deceived about?

Because the synopsis places it, “A compelling, sinister narrative of lust, manipulation and betrayal, the central character in The Deceived is English scholar Ophelia (Emily Reid), who falls in love together with her married lecturer, seeing in him all of the solutions to her wants. When their affair leads to a stunning and tragic loss of life, Ophelia finds herself trapped in a world the place she will be able to not belief her personal thoughts.”

The drama is produced by New Photos, the manufacturing firm behind The Lacking and Catherine The Nice. It was written by Lisa McGee and writing accomplice (and husband) Tobias Beer, and directed by Chloe Thomas.

Who is within the solid of The Deceived?

Emmett J Scanlan (of Hollyoaks, Peaky Blinders, The Fall) performs the “timelessly engaging and charismatic” English lecturer Dr Michael Callaghan.

His spouse Roisin (a profitable, award-winning fiction author) is performed by Catherine Walker, who’s beforehand been in Versailles (as Maintenon) and Shetland (as Alice Brooks) and can quickly seem in Netflix’s Cursed.

Regular Individuals star Paul Mescal performs a personality known as Sean, whereas Emily Reid (as seen in The Bother with Maggie Cole, and Belgravia) will play Ophelia.

Eleanor Methven (Little Ladies) performs Roisin’s devoted however generally overbearing mom Mary Mulvery; Ian McElhinney (Sport of Thrones, Derry Women) performs Michael’s father Hugh, who is beginning to expertise dementia; Shelley Conn (Liar) performs Roisin’s “clever and dependable” greatest buddy Ruth, whereas Dempsey Bovell (Patrick Melrose) performs Matthew – Michael’s confidante and his largest admirer.

Writers Lisa McGee and Tobias Beer say: “We at all times had a ‘dream solid’ in thoughts once we started working on the present, however by no means imagined we’d find yourself with them truly on board. With the good Chloe Thomas directing, we’re thrilled to have the story in such gifted fingers.”

