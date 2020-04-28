When is Code 404 on Sky One and NOW TV? What is it about?

It’s honest to say that each Daniel Mays and Stephen Graham are finest know for his or her critical roles – along with each having made memorable visitor appearances on Line of Obligation, the pair have starred in all method of gritty dramas.

And so the brand new collection starring Mays and Graham is one thing of a departure for each of them – with Sky One present Code 404 at its coronary heart a laugh-out-loud comedy.

Right here’s all the pieces we all know concerning the collection…

When is Code 404 obtainable on Sky One and NOW TV?

All six half-hour episodes can be obtainable on the similar time – arriving on Sky One and NOW TV from Wednesday 29th April.

What is Code 404 about?

The present is a police comedy that has been in contrast by star Daniel Mays to “a love little one of Brief Circuit and Some Moms Do Have ’em”.

It centres on DI Roy Carver (Graham) and Detective Inspectors DI John Main (Mays), the latter of whom is killed when an undercover sting goes horribly flawed – solely to then be resurrected utilizing experimental AI.

Nevertheless within the time since his dying, Carver has began a relationship with Main’s spouse – whereas it quickly transpires that not all the pieces is 100 per cent efficient when it involves the AI.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com and different media, Mays stated of the present: “You’ve obtained the comedy, you’ve obtained the love triangle and the thriller side. So it feels to me like it’s a present that is punching properly above its weight. And it, it ticks plenty of bins.”

Who is within the solid?

Along with Graham and Mays, the ensemble solid consists of Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland) as Main’s spouse Kelly, whereas supporting roles are performed by Steve Oram (Sightseers), Amanda Payton (Trial and Error), Michelle Greenidge (After Life) and Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders).

Talking about his character, DI John Main, Mays stated: “He’s obtained probably the most spectacular, the very best arrest report within the SIU, the Particular Investigations Unit. However Main is nothing with out Carver, they’re a formidable, form of double act. They’re the highest of the tree there.”

Nevertheless when he comes again from the lifeless, Mays says: “all of those sensible police instincts that he had, have someway obtained misplaced in translation, all of the wirings gone flawed. So he’s kicking down the flawed doorways, he’s arresting the flawed individuals. And it’s only a comedy of errors!”

In the meantime Graham says of his character, DI Roy Carver: “Main will get killed immediately… and then Roy’s type of left on his personal and a 12 months goes by and he’s been moved proper down the ranks as a result of he realises he’s not that good with out Main. It’s a correct double act.

“And through that point he’s developed a relationship with John’s missus – not in a snide method, it began off as comforting and then issues type of went sure methods, two individuals got here collectively via the love of the opposite person who was not there. Anyway then, he comes again, so you may think about what occurs, you already know, the disaster that unfolds when he pops again up from the lifeless.”

Is there a trailer?

Sure – you may watch a brief teaser trailer beneath…

