When is Colin in Black and White on Netflix? What is it about?

Ava DuVernay has been behind a few of Netflix‘s most acclaimed and important initiatives in latest years – together with the documentary 13th and miniseries When They See Us – and now the filmmaker is teaming up with Colin Kaepernick for a model new challenge.

Right here’s every thing you might want to know concerning the sequence…

When is Colin in Black and White launched on Netflix?

There’s no date but for when the sequence will air – and provided that it hasn’t but gone into manufacturing we may nonetheless face a comparatively lengthy wait, particularly bearing in thoughts the continued disruption to movie and TV disruption led to by the coronavirus pandemics.

What we do know, nevertheless, is that the sequence will include six episodes, written by DuVernay, Kaepernick and Emmy Award Nominee Michael Starrbury, and that the scripts had been completed in Could.

What is Colin in Black and White about?

The sequence will check out the adolescence of NFL participant and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick as he grew up in black in a white household adopted household in addition to charting his rise to changing into a prime NFL quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

When the present was introduced DuVernay mentioned, “Together with his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a nationwide dialog about race and justice with far-reaching penalties for soccer, tradition and for him, personally.

“Colin’s story has a lot to say about id, sports activities and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to inform this story with the workforce at Netflix.”



Getty Photos



Kaepernick himself added: “Too usually we see race and Black tales portrayed by a white lens.

“We search to present new perspective to the differing realities that Black folks face. We discover the racial conflicts I confronted as an adopted Black man in a white neighborhood, throughout my highschool years. It’s an honor to convey these tales to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

Who is in the solid of Colin in Black and White?

As but no official casting has been introduced – however Netflix has revealed that Kaepernick himself will function a narrator for the sequence. We’ll preserve you up to date as and after we get extra details about the solid.

Colin in Black and White trailer

There’s no trailer for the sequence but – and it may nonetheless be some time earlier than one lands – however preserve checking again and we’ll publish one as quickly as it is obtainable.

