Two of probably the most notable tendencies in terms of new Netflix releases are the continued reliance on a variety of juvenile dramas and an rising focus on worldwide programming – and upcoming sequence Control Z ticks each of these bins.

The sequence focuses on the exploits of a hacker at a Mexican highschool, and appears prefer it might be part of the ever-expanding checklist of hit reveals on the streaming platform.

Right here’s all the things we all know in regards to the drama…

When is Control Z released on Netflix?

The primary season of the present will arrive on Netflix in full on Friday 22nd Might.

What is Control Z about?

The sequence focuses on occasions at a highschool referred to as El Colegio Nacional after a hacker leaks scholar secrets and techniques to your entire faculty – main to a whole change within the typical social order.

With nobody protected from suspicion, social outcast Sofia takes it upon herself to seek out the identification of the thriller hacker earlier than any extra secrets and techniques are revealed.

In line with the official Netflix plot synopsis, “Alongside the way in which, she is going to study to make associates, have empathy for others, and she or he may even fall in love.”

Control Z forged: Who seems within the present?

The forged is primarily populated by younger Mexican actors, with the of lead function of Sofia performed by Ana Valeria Becerril and different forged members together with Michael Ronda and Yankel Stevan.

Control Z trailer

The total trailer has not been released but – however viewers got a glimpse of what to anticipate in a launch date announcement which you’ll be able to watch beneath…

Control Z season two: Has it been renewed?

There’s not been any information of a renewal simply but – however this shouldn’t be a shock, provided that its regular practise for Netflix to attend till a short time after a debut sequence airs earlier than making any selections about its future.

Take a look at our checklist of the perfect TV reveals on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information