Netflix collection Criminal, a criminal offense procedural drama set nearly solely inside a police interrogation room, is formally returning for a second season.

The collection stars a complete new set of guest-stars – together with Recreation of Thrones’ Equipment Harington – who every play a suspected prison who’re beneath investigation by the police.

The brand new episodes had been shot in January, earlier than lockdown, with many of the essential forged returning for the present’s second outing.

The present blends tight, Line of Responsibility-type police interrogation scenes with workplace politics and (the suggestion of) romance, with a spotlight on one prison or crime per feature-length episode.

Right here’s every part it’s worthwhile to learn about Criminal season two.

When is Criminal season 2 on Netflix?

Criminal is again for a four-part second season on 16th September 2020.

The primary season was accompanied by three worldwide variants – Criminal: France, Criminal: Spain, and Criminal: Germany, every following a special set of officers and suspects.

Nevertheless, it appears to be like like solely the UK model will likely be returning for the current – however collection creator Jim Area Smith has stated “we’d like to do extra of the others [versions from other countries] for certain”.

Simply U.Ok. for now. We’d like to do extra of the others for certain. — Jim Area Smith (@jimfieldsmith) August 19, 2020

Criminal season 2 forged

Equipment Harington will lead the brand new cohort of visitor stars, in his first main tv position since he parted methods together with his iconic Recreation of Thrones’ character, Jon Snow.

In early September RadioTimes.com additionally completely revealed the opposite three visitor stars becoming a member of Harington.

Oscar-nominated actress Sophie Okonedo (Lodge Rwanda, The Hole Crown) will star within the first episode, whereas the third episode will function Sharon Horgan (Disaster, This Approach Up) within the scorching seat.

The fourth and closing episode will star The Huge Bang Idea actor Kunal Nayyar. Whereas the actor made his identify on the sitcom because the awkward Raj, his look on Criminal will possible flip his affable on-screen persona on its head.

Season one starred Katherine Kelly (Liar), Lee Ingleby (Broadchurch) and Rochenda Sandall (Line of Responsibility) as police detectives conducting the interrogations, and all will likely be returning for the second season as a part of the principle forged.

Earlier episodes of the crime procedural drama additionally included visitor stars (all enjoying the suspected criminals being questioned by the workforce), with the likes of David Tennant and Hayley Atwell.

In accordance with the Netflix synopsis, season two will function “4 new circumstances, 4 new suspects and one room that modifications every part. Put together for daring tales, some surprises, and a very revolutionary take on the police procedural”.

Season one additionally featured a possible romance between Kelly and Ingleby’s characters (whom we by no means see exterior the police station), so we might even see that proceed into season two.

Criminal season 2 trailer

You’ll be able to watch the gripping season two trailer right here.

