Larry David just lately returned to the function of Larry David for one more season of his acclaimed sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The Seinfeld creator finds himself in scorching water all through the long-running sequence, with the tenth season even seeing him accused of sexual harassment by his assistant.

The largely improvised present simply completed airing new episodes on HBO, however already followers are questioning once they can anticipate extra.

Right here’s every part we learn about season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm…

Will there be an 11th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm?

It is but to be confirmed whether or not there can be one other season of Curb Your Enthusiasm and the choice seemingly rests solely with Larry David himself.

Casey Bloys, HBO President of Programming, advised Deadline: “The take care of Larry is that he tells us when he is able to go. If he tells us he needs to do extra, we’ll do extra.

“He doesn’t die or something [in season ten], I can reveal that now. There is nothing that will forestall [more seasons]. He’s fascinated about what he needs to do.”

When is Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 on TV?

Judging by these feedback, it seems so long as Larry David is alive, the prospect of extra Curb Your Enthusiasm is very a lot a actuality.

Though sadly, it may very well be fairly some time earlier than model new episodes are on display screen. In any case, followers needed to wait six years between season eight and 9 of the present, earlier than ready one other three years for season 10.

In fact, it’s much better that David and his group take their time than rush out a sequence that doesn’t measure as much as the excessive normal they’ve set for themselves.