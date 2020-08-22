When is Cuties on Netflix? Poster controversy, release date and latest news

Cuties, or “Mignonnes” because it’s referred to as within the unique French, is an award-winning, coming-of-age movie about an 11-year-old refugee who joins a hip-hop dance group.

The movie, which screened on the 2020 Sundance Movie Competition, has now discovered a world streaming house with Netflix.

Nevertheless, Netflix has already confronted criticism for its dealing with of the movie’s advertising and marketing, notably over their unique selection of movie poster, which appeared to sexualise the younger dance-troupe (Cuties is in reality a critique of the hyper-sexualisation of younger ladies).

When is Cuties on Netflix?

The movie Cuties shall be launched on Netflix on ninth September 2020 (excluding subscribers in France).

Cuties poster and Netflix apology

Netflix has apologised for utilizing “inappropriate paintings” for its advertising and marketing marketing campaign for Cuties/Mignonnes.

The streaming big added that the selection to make use of a sexualised movie poster for its advertising and marketing marketing campaign was “not OK, nor was it consultant of this French movie which received an award at Sundance. We’ve now up to date the images and description”.

We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate paintings that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it consultant of this French movie which received an award at Sundance. We’ve now up to date the images and description. — Netflix (@netflix) August 20, 2020

The unique paintings for Cuties sparked on-line anger and controversy, and even a petition demanding that Netflix take away the movie from its scheduled releases, and which garnered hundreds of signatures.

The petition in query argued that Cuties “sexualises an 11-year-old for the viewing pleasure of paedophiles”.

Nevertheless, followers of Cuties/Mignonnes have been fast to leap to its defence, arguing that the movie is truly crucial of sexualising pre-adolescent ladies – and that Netflix’s advertising and marketing marketing campaign misrepresented the movie.

There was no controversy when this movie screened to pageant audiences, however now it is on the heart of an internet controversy with tens of hundreds of individuals signing a petition saying the movie promotes pedophilia. Due to the way in which Netflix framed the poster. — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) August 20, 2020

Director Maimouna Doucouré beforehand instructed CineEuropa that the movie had been partly impressed by social media, when she realised that “very younger ladies” who posted “horny or at the very least revealed photos” have been gaining on-line fame.

“In the present day, the sexier and the extra objectified a lady is, the extra worth she has within the eyes of social media. And while you’re 11, you don’t actually perceive all these mechanisms, however you are likely to mimic, to do the identical factor as others so as to get an identical consequence,” she mentioned.

“I believe it is pressing that we discuss it, {that a} debate be had on the topic.”

Cuties forged

The movie follows Amy (performed by Fathia Youssouf), an 11-year-old from Senegal who lives along with her mom (Maïmouna Gueye) in a poor neighbourhood in Paris, France.

Amy’s household is Muslim and conservative, however Amy herself is enthralled by her neighbour Angelica (Médina El Aidi-Azouni), a younger lady of an identical age who is in a hip-hop dance troupe.

Cuties trailer

You’ll be able to watch the Netflix trailer for Cuties right here.

