When is Damien Chazelle’s The Eddy on Netflix? What is it about?

After reaching big success along with his Academy Award profitable movies Whiplash and La La Land, director Damien Chazelle is heading to Netflix for a brand-new musical drama collection.

This is simply the most recent instance of high-calibre expertise making their strategy to the streaming service, which has seen latest work from Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach and Alfonso Cuaròn, to call a couple of who’ve made our greatest Netflix films round-up.

Right here’s every thing you should find out about The Eddy…

When is The Eddy on Netflix?

The Eddy will likely be accessible to stream on Netflix on Friday eighth Could 2020.

What is The Eddy about?

The Eddy tells the story of a failing jazz membership in Paris and the individuals who work there. Proprietor Elliot Udo is a proficient jazz pianist from New York Metropolis, however somebody who lacks emotional maturity.

His on-and-off relationship with the lead singer of his home band is reflective of a normal lack of dedication, one thing which is put into clear focus when his 15-year-old daughter turns up on his doorstep.

Will this be the push that Udo must lastly develop up?

Who is within the solid?

André Holland takes the lead function as musician Elliot Udo; Holland’s earlier work contains the critically acclaimed Moonlight, which infamously bested Chazelle’s La La Land to Finest Image on the 2017 Oscars.

His daughter will likely be portrayed by Amandla Stenberg, an up and coming actress who broke out as Rue within the first Starvation Video games film, earlier than taking a starring function in final 12 months’s younger grownup adaptation The Hate U Give.

Polish actress Joanna Kulig additionally stars in The Eddy, having risen to worldwide prominence when she starred within the Oscar-nominated movie Chilly Conflict.

Rounding out the principle solid are Tahar Rahim and Leïla Bekhti, each of whom have had profitable careers in French cinema and tv, the latter choosing up a Cesar Award in 2011 and two extra nominations since.

Former rollerskating champion Melissa George may have a recurring function within the collection, after incomes a lot reward for her function in Australian drama collection The Slap.

Who is writing music for The Eddy?

Music for the collection will likely be written by Glen Ballard, who has six Grammy Awards to his identify and labored on a number of of Michael Jackson’s finest recognized songs.

Oscar nominated musician Randy Kerber is additionally working on The Eddy, having beforehand collaborated with Chazelle on La La Land.

Chazelle will direct the primary two episodes of the collection, working from scripts penned by Jack Thorne (His Darkish Supplies).

Is there a trailer?

Sure, the trailer landed in April 2020. Watch it beneath…

When you’re in search of extra to look at try our TV information.