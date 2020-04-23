When is Dangerous Lies released on Netflix?

Netflix newest’s unique movie is a tense thriller that includes two up and coming stars – Dangerous Lies sees Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Jessie T. Usher (The Boys) unravel a darkish thriller that places them in grave hazard.

Right here’s all the things you should find out about Dangerous Lies on Netflix…

Dangerous Lies film on Netflix: When is it out?

Dangerous Lies might be obtainable to observe on Netflix from Thursday 30th April at 8am.

Dangerous Lies trailer

Watch the official trailer for Dangerous Lies on Netflix beneath…

Is the film based mostly on Dangerous Lies by Becca Fitzpatrick?

Dangerous Lies (2020) on Netflix shares its title with a younger grownup novel by Becca Fitzpatrick, but it surely is not an adaptation and they’re fully unrelated.

Dangerous Lies forged: Who seems within the film?

Riverdale star Camila Mendes takes the lead position of Katie Franklin, the girl who unexpectedly inherits a fortune from her former employer, performed by Elliott Gould (Jack Geller on Buddies).

Her husband might be performed by Jessie T. Usher, greatest identified for his portrayal of A-Practice on Amazon Prime’s hit comedian e book drama The Boys.

Jamie Chung (As soon as Upon a Time), Cam Gigandet (Twilight), Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli & Isles) and Nick Purcha (iZombie) additionally seem in supporting roles.

What is Dangerous Lies about?

Dangerous Lies is a few lady named Katie, who accepts a caretaker job for a rich outdated man in Chicago. The 2 of them turn into good buddies, a lot in order that when he out of the blue passes away, she is named in his will as the only real inheritor to his huge property.

However what must be an unimaginable present seems to be one thing far darker, as Katie is pulled into an internet of lies, deception and homicide that may have her questioning everyone – even her personal husband.

