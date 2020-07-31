When is David Tennant true crime drama Des on ITV?

Dennis Nilsen: as a killer of no less than 12 males throughout London within the 1980s, he’s one of many UK’s most infamous mass murderers.

And he’s additionally now the topic of Des, a brand new ITV drama, which stars former Physician Who actor David Tenant because the titular serial killer.

As new images present, the three-part sequence – based mostly on the seminal British true-crime e book Killing for Firm by Brian Masters – ­is not going to solely inform Nilsen’s story, but in addition delve into the police investigation and his trial’s media protection.

Need to discover out extra? Right here’s all the pieces it is advisable to know in regards to the upcoming sequence.

When is Des on TV?

As issues stand we don’t have an official begin date for the present – however it appears like a late autumn date could possibly be possible, so anticipate to see the present throughout three episodes in the direction of the tip of 2020.

We’ll replace this web page as and after we get extra detailed info.

What is Des about?

The sequence will inform the story of the arrest and trial of serial killer Dennis Nilsen, referred to as Des, by the prism of three completely different males – Nilsen himself, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay, and biographer Brian Masters.

ITV guarantees that the sequence will discover the non-public {and professional} penalties of coming into contact with a person like Nilsen – who murdered a number of boys and younger males in his flat from 1978 to 1983 and went undetected till police had been known as following studies of human fragments of flesh and bone clogging the drains.

The broadcaster says, “Des will discover how a person like Nilsen was capable of prey on the younger and susceptible in 1980s Britain. The sequence is not going to solely spotlight the police investigation and trial but in addition the impact of the media protection on public perceptions of the victims on the time, elevating questions of simply how far have we actually come since then.”

Who is within the solid of Des?

David Tenant, who appears to have undergone one thing of a change for the present, leads the solid, taking part in Dennis Nilsen. Clear-shaven and donning glasses – Tennant appears pretty chilling because the infamous killer.

Tenant is joined by a wealth of extremely regarded British actors, together with Daniel Mays (Line of Obligation) as DCI Peter Jay, Jason Watkins (The Crown, The Misplaced Honour of Christopher Jefferies) as Brian Masters, along with Ron Cook dinner (Mr Selfridge) and Faye McKeever (Trollied).

The solid is rounded out by Chanel Cresswell, Barry Ward, Tony Approach, Bronagh Waugh, Laurie Kynaston, Ross Anderson, Ben Bailey Smith, Jay Simpson, Silas Carson, Stuart McQuarrie, Jamie Parker, Lex Shrapnel, Gerard Horan, Joel Morris, Jonathan Coy, Amy Sales space-Metal, Ken Bones, Andrew Woodall and Amaka Okafor.

Is there a trailer for Des?

No trailer has been launched thus far, however we’ll publish one right here as quickly because it’s made obtainable.

ITV have launched a number of first-look photos, nevertheless, which embody glimpses of Tennant as Nilsen and Jason Watkins as Brian Masters.

Des is coming to ITV. You should buy Brian Masters’ authentic biography on Dennis Nilsen, Killing for Firm, on Amazon. Discover out what else to observe with our TV Information