When is DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 6 on TV? Solid, delay and latest news

Legends of Tomorrow is one of essentially the most formidable programmes in DC’s expansive Arrowverse, with its massive ensemble solid, time-hopping narrative and spectacular visible results.

The staff are returning to take on new challenges in an all-new season that is hoped to debut early subsequent 12 months, so long as filming can happen safely with minimal threat of coronavirus.

The sixth outing for the Legends appears to be like set to be one of their largest but too, with a brand new member becoming a member of the ranks and a veteran separated from the staff (in addition to her beloved girlfriend).

Right here’s all of your important data on Legends of Tomorrow season six:

When is DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season six on TV?

Attributable to delays brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, followers could have barely longer than traditional to attend till the following instalment of Legends of Tomorrow.

There’s no particular air date for the brand new episodes simply but, however they’ve been tentatively pencilled in for a premiere in spring or early summer season of 2021.

In fact, this is topic to vary relying on how the pandemic develops within the coming weeks and months, so we’ll remember to replace this web page with the latest bulletins as they arrive in.

What’s going to occur in Legends of Tomorrow season six?



TV Line launched an official synopsis for season six of Legends of Tomorrow which particulars what followers can count on subsequent season – relaxation assured issues aren’t getting any much less loopy.

The assertion reads: “Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance and Ava Sharpe have handled monsters, time anomalies, and most lately, villains from Hell, however this season they may face one thing much more difficult and weird… house aliens!”

Those that tuned into the season 5 finale will know that Sara herself was kidnapped by extraterrestrials within the finale, a surprising improvement which shall be a significant plot level within the episodes to return.

“Having Sara gone is essentially the most attention-grabbing shift within the dynamic,” showrunner Phil Klemmer informed TV Line “When a household loses a guardian, and a bunch of youngsters, Get together of 5-style, have to boost themselves, it’s gonna be actually attention-grabbing. It’s additionally going to afford Sara an opportunity to have a separate storyline.”

He added: “It’s not like Sara can’t survive being taken hostage and taken away to no matter alien dimension. It’s not that Ava couldn’t step up and fill Sara’s sneakers. However it’s identical to it’s painful, and that’s clearly not what they need to do.”

Who is within the solid of Legends of Tomorrow season six?



The solid checklist for Legends of Tomorrow has advanced significantly for the reason that present initially debuted, however we now know which acquainted faces shall be again for season six.

For starters, Caity Lotz and Jes Macallan are confirmed to reappear as co-leaders Sara Lance and Ava Sharpe, whose romantic relationship shall be put beneath its biggest check but within the episodes to return.

You may as well count on to see extra of Matt Ryan as darkish magician John Constantine, Dominic Purcell as “semi-reformed” arsonist Warmth Wave, Nick Zano as historian-turned-hero Metal, in addition to Tala Ashe and Shayan Sobhian as brother-sister duo Zara and Behrad Tarazi.

The producers have additionally teased a wholly new character becoming a member of the staff for season six; a lady kidnapped by aliens at a younger age who claims to have powers that shall be essential within the Legends’ upcoming combat.

It is not but clear who shall be enjoying the function, however we’ll replace this web page when extra data is available in.

Legends of Tomorrow is out there to stream on NOW TV.