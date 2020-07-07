When is Dead to Me season 3 on Netflix? Release date, cast and latest news

Dead to Me not too long ago returned to Netflix for an additional extremely addictive sequence of twists, turns and very darkish comedy and, given the present’s extremely bingeable nature, it’s probably many viewers will whiz by means of the episodes in subsequent to no time.

Fortunately for followers, it’s additionally been introduced that the sequence will return for a 3rd season, with Judy and Jen again on our screens for one – sure that’s proper, one – extra season, the present wrapping up with the season three.

Learn on for all the things you want to know in regards to the third and closing season of Netflix present Dead to Me, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

Will there be a Dead to Me season 3?

We’ve now had affirmation that the Netflix sequence has been renewed for a 3rd season, however with the bittersweet caveat that this can even be the final season.

On the choice to make this the third and closing season, sequence star Christina Applegate stated that she would “miss” her co-star Linda Cardinelli and the sequence creator, Liz Feldman, however that “we felt this was one of the simplest ways to tie up the story”.

I’ll miss these women. However we felt this was one of the simplest ways to tie up the story of those ladies. Thanks to all of the followers. We shall be getting again to work when it is secure to achieve this. A lot love https://t.co/tJXf31EDhe — christina applegate (@1capplegate) July 6, 2020

“From begin to end, Dead To Me is precisely the present I needed to make,” sequence creator Feldman stated. “And it’s been an unimaginable present. Telling a narrative sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human.

“I’ll be eternally indebted to my companions in crime, my buddies for all times, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly proficient writers, cast and crew. I’m past grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one.”

The second sequence ended on one other surprising cliffhanger, so followers shall be hoping {that a} third season arrives sooner moderately than later.

Feldman added: “I pitched them this ending and they appeared actually delighted by it. They by no means stated, ‘You may wanna wrap it up.’ We type of simply balls-to-the-wall it and hope that we’re gonna get that subsequent season. Additionally, I didn’t need to wrap a bow on it and give them a motive possibly to finish it there.”

When is Dead to Me season 3 launched on Netflix?

The third sequence has been commissioned, but it surely’s not but identified when it would drop on Netflix.

There was virtually precisely a yr between the primary season debuting and the arrival of the second run, so below regular circumstances it will be secure to assume that there can be the same hole earlier than a 3rd instalment.

Each season one and two dropped in Might. Nonetheless, given the continuing coronavirus pandemic, all the things is naturally taking a bit longer than ordinary – with filming a no-go for a lot of the TV and movie business, so it’s possible that we’d have to wait moderately greater than a yr this day trip.

All issues thought-about, RadioTimes.com predicts Dead to Me season three will land on Netflix within the second half of subsequent yr, however we’ll hold this web page up to date with the latest news.

What’s going to occur in Dead to Me season 3?

As was the case within the first sequence, Dead to Me season 2’s ending was one thing of a cliffhanger – with Judy and Jen discovering themselves in a automotive crash after a collision with Ben, leaving viewers with no concept of whether or not it was deliberate or unintended.

Jen appears notably badly injured by the incident, left murmuring within the wreckage within the closing scene.

When The Hollywood Reporter requested whether or not this means that she’ll be alright, creator Liz Feldman cryptically stated: “I don’t know that it signifies that.”

This might effectively type the premise for the third season, whereas we are able to additionally anticipate to see extra of Jen’s son Charlie, who ends season two realizing way more about Jen and Judy’s murderous actions than he was supposed to…

Dead to Me season 3 cast

Given they’re very a lot proper on the coronary heart of the sequence, it appears unlikely the present may proceed with out Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini – and so we are able to just about financial institution on them main the cast of a possible third run.

We will anticipate a lot of the supporting cast to return as effectively – particularly James Marsden in his new position as Ben, Steve’s semi-identical brother – whereas some new faces may additionally be part of. As ordinary, we’ll let you understand extra as we get it…

Charlie (Sam McCarthy), Henry (Luke Roessler), detective Ana Perez (Diana-Maria Riva), Nick (Brandon Scott), Jen’s neighbour Karen (Suzy Nakamura), Jen’s former actual property associate Christopher (Max Jenkins), mother-in-law Lorna (Valerie Mahaffey), and Pastor Wayne (Keong Sim) are all anticipated to return.

Is there a trailer for Dead to Me season 3?

Once more, at this early stage, there’s no trailer for Dead to Me’s third season – nevertheless, we are able to make an informed guess at when one may land.

The trailer for the primary season dropped on 1st April 2019, just a little over a month earlier than the present’s third Might launch, and we equally received a primary look teaser for season two (see under) on 10th April 2020, round a month forward of the present’s eighth Might comeback.

If filming is ready to proceed uninhibited, then look out for the primary footage from season three in early spring 2021, forward of a summer time 2021 launch.

Dead to Me season 2 is streaming now on Netflix. Take a look at our checklist of the most effective Netflix sequence or finest Netflix motion pictures or see what else is on with our TV Information.