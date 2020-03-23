When is Death in Paradise back on TV for series 10?

It’s been an eventful ninth series of Death in Paradise, what with DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) quitting Saint Marie and DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) taking his place.

Right here’s what we all know in regards to the upcoming tenth series…

Has Death in Paradise been delayed as a consequence of coronavirus?

Sadly, sure – filming has been delayed.

Creator Robert Thorogood stated in March 2020: “Very unhappy to report that Death in Paradise Series 10 gained’t begin filming subsequent month in great Guadeloupe. We’re all a bit thrown to say the least, however we’ll be back – in some unspecified time in the future – and stay up for begin killing individuals once more as quickly as potential.”

In a press release to Whats up!, the present’s government producer Tim Key stated: “In mild of the unfold of Covid-19, after a lot consideration, Purple Planet Photos the producers of Death in Paradise have postponed filming in session with and supported by the BBC. We’ll proceed to evaluate all productions on a case-by-case foundation and can proceed to comply with the most recent information and recommendation from the International Workplace, World Well being Organisation and Public Well being England.”

We had beforehand anticipated Death in Paradise to return to BBC One in January 2021. The Caribbean crime drama has returned reliably every January since 2013, in order that appeared like a protected guess – however now we’ll have simply to attend and see whether or not the present’s air date is delayed, and – if that’s the case – by how lengthy.

Is Death in Paradise getting one other series?

Sure! Death in Paradise will probably be back for series 10. In truth, each series 9 and series 10 have been commissioned by the BBC at precisely the identical time, so we’ve recognized for some time that the drama will probably be persevering with.

“We’re excited to let the viewers get to know our new characters higher while additionally throwing some main surprises into the combo alongside the way in which – and naturally fixing the odd homicide or sixteen,” government producer Tim Key stated back in in 2019.

Death in Paradise series 10 forged: Will Ralf Little be back?

Sure! Though DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) spent most of his time on the island in series 9 complaining in regards to the solar and the mosquitos and the spicy meals, and regardless of his intense need to get the subsequent flight house as quickly as his DVT (deep vein thrombosis) had cleared up, the detective had an epiphany in the finale episode – and determined to remain.

Ralf Little is anticipated to return for series ten alongside Aude Legastelois (DS Madeleine Dumas), Tobi Bakare (recently-promoted DS JP Hooper), Shyko Amos (Officer Ruby Patterson), Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson) and Elizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey).